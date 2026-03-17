Assam: Congress' Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigns from party ahead of Assembly polls

Nagaon:

Pradyut Bordoloi, Congress MP from Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, has resigned from the party, delivering a significant setback ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. He submitted his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

This comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP after severing three-decade-long ties with the grand old party.

“With an over whelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress,” the letter read.

State media department chairman Bedabrata Bora said state party chief Gaurav Gogoi and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh are meeting with Bordoloi over the issue in Delhi.

Not in contact with Bordoloi, says CM Sarma

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he was not in contact with Bordoloi and added that it was unlikely Bordoloi had spoken with any BJP leaders.

"I am not in touch with Pradyut Bordoloi. If he had spoken to the Union Home Minister, I would know, but I don't think he has spoken to any BJP leader yet. There is a possibility that we can have contact with Pradyut Bordoloi," Sarma said while talking to reporters.

It remains unclear which party Bordoloi will join after his departure from the Congress.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress secured three seats in Assam. Gaurav Gogoi, who also serves as the state Congress chief, won from Jorhat. The other two victorious candidates were Rakibul Hussain from Dhubri and Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon.

Assam Assembly Polls 2026

Voting in Assam for all 126 Assembly seats will be conducted in a single phase on April 9, 2026. The results will be announced on Monday, May 4, 2026.