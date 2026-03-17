'No need for NATO help': Trump amid war with Iran after allies pushback

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday came down heavily on NATO nations, saying most allies have refused to support Washington’s efforts to ensure safe passage of ships through the Iran-blocked Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said the United States had been informed that several NATO countries were unwilling to get involved in military action against Iran, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.

‘One way street’

Taking to Truth Social, Trump expressed frustration with the alliance, calling NATO a “one-way street.” He argued that while the US spends heavily on protecting its allies, the same support is not returned in times of need.

He wrote, “We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.”

Trump also claimed that US forces have significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities. In his post, he stated that key elements of Iran’s defence system, including its navy, air force, and leadership structure, had been “decimated.”

He suggested that these developments have reduced the need for any external military assistance.

US ready to act alone

Shedding light on America’s position, Trump made it clear that the US is prepared to move forward independently. He said the country does not require help from NATO or even other major partners like Japan, Australia, or South Korea.

Declaring confidence in US strength, Trump stated, “We do not need the help of anyone.”