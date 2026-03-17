Anti-India groups, military training, drone warfare: NIA foils terror plot, American among 7 foreigners nabbed

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has foiled a major international conspiracy to fuel unrest in Northeast India through insurgency groups operating along the Myanmar border with the arrest of an alleged American mercenary and six Ukrainian nationals in a multi-agency operation across the country. The foreign nationals are accused of illegal cross-border movement, drone warfare training and links to insurgent networks operating along India's northeastern frontier, sources said.

On Monday, a special court in Delhi remanded the accused to 11 days of NIA custody.

As many as 14 Ukrainians and one American citizen named Mathew Aaron Van Dyke, who claims to run a military contracting firm, allegedly used Indian tourist visas to enter Myanmar illegally via Mizoram on multiple occasions. According to investigators, they trained ethnic armed groups working with anti-India insurgent outfits in areas such as drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology, and were also involved in importing large consignments of drones.

Who is Mathew Aaron Van Dyke?

Dyke and six Ukrainians, identified as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefaniv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kaminskyi Viktor, were arrested on March 13 at different airports, including Kolkata, Lucknow and Delhi. Authorities are continuing their search for eight other Ukrainian nationals linked to the case.

Mathew Aaron Van Dyke, according to his website, is from Baltimore and has worked as a soldier, international businessman, war correspondent and columnist. He describes himself as a veteran of the Libyan revolution, a former prisoner of war in Libya and the founder of a military contracting firm, Sons of Liberty International.

The NIA has informed the embassies of the United States and Ukraine, as well as the families of those arrested, about the developments.

How the conspiracy came to light

A case was formally registered on March 13, 2026 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The arrests and probe are part of a wider operation that began in northeastern states and expanded across multiple cities. Official documents list those arrested as Mathew Aaron Van Dyke, Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim and Kamskyi Viktor.

From Guwahati to Mizoram to Myanmar

Investigators have found that 14 Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas on different dates. They reportedly travelled to Guwahati and then moved to Mizoram without obtaining mandatory permits such as the Restricted Area Permit or Protected Area Permit.

From Mizoram, they are alleged to have crossed illegally into Myanmar on multiple occasions. Authorities say this movement formed a key part of their operations linked to training and logistical support.

Drones, warfare training, links with terror outfits

According to the probe, the accused were involved in conducting pre-scheduled training sessions for Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups. These sessions included instruction in drone operations, assembly and jamming technology, and modern warfare techniques.

Investigators believe these groups have links with terror outfits and insurgent networks operating in India. Sources said the ethnic armed groups being trained and supplied with weapons and other hardware are known to support banned Indian insurgent groups, posing a direct threat to national security and strategic interests.

Country-wide operations led to arrests

The arrests were carried out at multiple locations across the country. One American national was detained at Kolkata airport. Three Ukrainian nationals were detained at Lucknow airport, while three more were held at Delhi airport as part of coordinated enforcement action.

During questioning, the accused reportedly admitted to travelling illegally to Myanmar via Mizoram, conducting multiple training sessions for ethnic armed groups, and facilitating the illegal import of drone consignments from Europe into Myanmar through India.

Fueling unrest in India through insurgency?

Investigators say the case highlights the growing use of drone technology and foreign expertise in insurgent operations in the region. NIA sources said that Myanmar-based groups linked to the accused are known to support proscribed Indian insurgent organisations by supplying weapons, hardware and training.

Officials said such activities pose a serious threat to India's border security, sovereignty and internal stability. Multiple accused have been arrested from different locations, and the case continues under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and other relevant laws, and further investigation is underway.