Republic Day preparations: Traffic restrictions announced for full dress rehearsal on Friday in Delhi As per the advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted during rehearsal hours on January 23.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday released a detailed advisory for commuters in view of the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day parade. Several key roads in central Delhi will face traffic restrictions during the rehearsal to ensure smooth conduct of the event. As per the advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will be restricted during rehearsal hours on January 23. Commuters have been advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journeys accordingly. Traffic restrictions will also be enforced on surrounding roads, including Raisina Road, Janpath and the C-Hexagon area. These curbs will come into effect early Friday morning and remain in place until the rehearsal concludes.

The traffic police have urged motorists to follow official directions, use alternate routes, and allow extra travel time.

Over 10,000 special guests invited to witness parade at Kartavya Path

Over 10,000 special guests (including spouse) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital on January 26, 2026. The guests include those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers & start-ups, Self Help Groups and best performers under key government initiatives. These guests have been invited with the objective of honouring their contributions to nation-building and increasing Jan Bhagidari in events of national importance.

These guests will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path. In addition to the celebrations, arrangements have been made for the special guests to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers.

High security by Delhi Police for Republic Day

Meanwhile, ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police has put in place an extensive, technology-driven security apparatus across Kartavya Path and the entire New Delhi district, in view of multiple terror-related threat inputs received from intelligence agencies.

This year, the seating areas for the Republic Day celebrations have been named after Indian rivers. Several important changes have also been made to the security deployment pattern, keeping the guests' convenience and safety in mind.

Moreover, the police have also appealed to all invited guests and ticket holders to carefully read the details on their invitation cards and to strictly use the designated routes. Complete information on routes, parking, and enclosures is available on the Ministry of Defence and Delhi Police websites.