PM Modi flags off three Amrit Bharat Express trains in Kerala: Check timing, route, other details PM Modi will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off new train services in the poll-bound state, with the BJP planning a grand welcome, including a massive road show, for him. Notably, he flagged off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi to address BJP-NDA public meeting

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Looking forward to addressing a BJP-NDA public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today. This city scripted history by blessing us in the recently concluded corporation elections. It’s clear Kerala is looking to break free from the fixed match of LDF and UDF.”

From Thiruvananthapuram Central, two Amrit Bharat Express services — Thiruvananthapuram Central–Tambaram and Nagercoil Junction–Mangaluru Junction — will begin operations after being flagged off by the Prime Minister from the main venue. Simultaneously, the Thiruvananthapuram North–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will be inaugurated from Thiruvananthapuram North at 10.45 a.m.

New Amrit Bharat Express services: Check routes

Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express

Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express

Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express

These train services will enhance regional connectivity

The introduction of these services will significantly enhance long-distance and regional connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, making travel more affordable, safe and time-bound for passengers. The improved connectivity will provide a strong impetus to tourism, trade, education, employment and cultural exchange across the region.

As part of efforts to strengthen urban livelihood, PM Modi will launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, marking the next phase of financial inclusion for street vendors. The UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility will provide instant liquidity, promote digital transactions, and help beneficiaries build formal credit histories.

PM Modi to disburse PM SVANidhi loans

Prime Minister will also disburse PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries, including street vendors from Kerala. Since its inception in 2020, PM SVANidhi scheme has enabled first-time access to formal credit for a large majority of beneficiaries and has played a critical role in poverty alleviation and livelihood security among urban informal workers.

In the field of science and innovation, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram. The hub will focus on life sciences and the bio-economy, integrate traditional knowledge systems such as Ayurveda with modern biotechnology, sustainable packaging, and green hydrogen, and promote startup creation, technology transfer, and global collaboration. It will serve as a platform for converting research into market-ready solutions and enterprises.

Also Read:

9 Amrit Bharat Express trains to link east with north, south and west, full details here