Several schools in Ahmedabad, Noida receive bomb threats, police, fire tenders rush to spot

New Delhi:

Several schools in Ahmedabad, including Xavier's and St Kabir, received bomb threats on Friday. Soon after receiving the bomb threat mail, the Crime Branch's Bomb Squad and Forensic Department are carrying out investigation, the Crime Branch in Ahmedabad said in a statement.

Similarly, a private school in Noida also received bomb threat. “Parents of a private school have been informed about precautionary protocol being followed after an alleged bomb threat to a private school in Noida. FIRE and Local Cops have been sent to the spot,” the school said in a notification to parents.

A team of security personnel was dispatched to the school in Noida after receiving the threat, and the bomb squad along with a dog squad visited the school to investigate the matter. Moreover, the school also arranged for buses to return students to designated drop-off points, and urged parents to stay in touch with bus staff while picking up their children. In the meantime, school principal Anju Soni appealed for cooperation and understanding from parents.

Another schools in Noida also received bomb threat on Friday morning. “Dear Parents, the school has received a bomb threat and as a precautionary measure, preschool will remain closed today. Buses will not ply. There will be no online classes as well, “ the Father Agnel school in Sector 62 said in a notification.

School in Punjab's Moga receive bomb threat

Last week, one school in Punjab's Moga received bomb threat email and soon after receiving information about it, police thoroughly searched the premises.

Moga's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurpreet Singh, said the school principal alerted the police about the threat email, following which the students were sent home.



"We conducted a check of the school premises.School was evacuated, and the children have left," he said. Last month, some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar received bomb threat emails. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

Several schools in Noida receive bomb threat last month

Last month, several schools in Noida received emails containing bomb threats on Friday, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said. Additional Commissioner of Police (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Rajeev Narain Mishra, told reporters that some schools in Noida received emails threatening bomb attacks on their premises.



"Upon receiving information, senior police officers along with local police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage units carried out thorough inspections of the schools," Mishra said.

Security teams also conducted searches in the surrounding areas, including nearby Metro stations, markets and other crowded places as a precautionary measure, the officer said. "Preliminary investigations suggest that the emails were hoax. Full vigilance is being maintained and necessary legal action is underway," the ACP said.

