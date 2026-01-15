9 Amrit Bharat Express trains to link east with north, south and west, full details here Passing through the densely populated states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, these trains are aimed at making travel easier for a large number of passengers.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways is on a spree of launching new trains, with its latest plan to unveil nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains from West Bengal and Assam. This step will significantly boost the affordable long-distance connectivity between eastern India and major destinations across the country. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared details of the new routes.

The nine routes that will see the Amrit Bharat Express trains getting operational include:

New Jalpaiguri to Nagercoil

Kolkata (Howrah) to Anand Vihar Terminal

Guwahati (Kamakhya) to Rohtak

Alipurduar to SMVT Bengaluru

Dibrugarh to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar)

Kolkata (Santragachi) to Tambaram

Alipurduar to Mumbai (Panvel)

New Jalpaiguri to Tiruchirappalli

Kolkata (Sealdah) to Banaras

Passing through the densely populated states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, these trains are aimed at making travel easier for a large number of passengers. Additionally, these trains will also link faraway states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. Consequently, the latest introduction by the Indian Railways will help connect the north, east, and south of India through a single network.

These new Amrit Bharat Express services will pass through Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, as these are designed to cater to heavy passenger volumes. The upcoming trains will be useful, particularly during festive seasons and peak migration periods.

The 9 Amrit Bharat Express trains will provide affordable, reliable, and comfortable connectivity for travellers in the country, moving from one location to another for employment, education, and family needs.

The Amrit Bharat Express is known for its affordability factor, being a non-air-conditioned, low-cost sleeper and unreserved service. It connects those cities in India that are more than 800 km apart or usually take more than ten hours to travel with existing services. These trains have an edge over conventional passenger trains in terms of speed and are aimed at connecting major cities with smaller towns.