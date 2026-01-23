Advertisement
PM Modi Kerala visit LIVE: PM will also kick off CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub focusing on life sciences, Ayurveda-biotech fusion, sustainable packaging, green hydrogen, startups and global R&D commercialisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Source : PTI (FILE)
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited poll-bound Kerala on Friday (January 23), laid foundation stones and flagged off transformative development projects worth multiple sectors in Thiruvananthapurams. These initiatives underscore his vision for inclusive growth through enhanced rail connectivity, urban livelihoods, science-tech hubs, citizen services, and advanced healthcare, boosting Kerala's economy, tourism, and quality of life while linking it seamlessly with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. 

From flagging off four new trains- including three Amrit Bharat Express services (Nagercoil-Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram, and Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli) plus a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train- to launching the UPI-linked PM SVANidhi Credit Card for street vendors with instant, interest-free revolving credit and disbursing loans to one lakh beneficiaries (many from Kerala), the event empowers informal workers with financial inclusion since the scheme's 2020 rollout. 

PM Modi will also kick off the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub focusing on life sciences, Ayurveda-biotech fusion, sustainable packaging, green hydrogen, startups and global R&D commercialization; establish a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for precise brain disorder treatments; and unveil the tech-savvy Poojappura Head Post Office offering integrated postal, banking, insurance and digital services. This powerhouse lineup not only accelerates regional progress but signals BJP's pre-election momentum in the state.

Live updates :PM Modi Kerala visit latest details

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi flags off three Amrit Bharat trains, one new passenger train | WATCH

    During his visit to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Amrit Bharat trains, Nagercoil-Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram, Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli, and a new passenger train between Thrissur and Guruvayur.

  • 11:26 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi flags off various development works in Kerala | VIDEO

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurates and flagged off various developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram. He also launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card and disbursed PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries.

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi felicitated at event in Thiruvananthapuram

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated during a special event in Thiruvananthapuram that marked the foundation stone laying, inauguration, and launch of multiple developmental projects. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar were also present at the ceremony, which highlighted the Centre's continued focus on boosting infrastructure in the state. The Prime Minister is set to flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express routes and one passenger service. 

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi arrives in Kerala to flag off 3 new Amrit Bharat trains, launch developmental projects

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Friday to launch various developmental projects and flag off new train services in the poll-bound state, with the BJP planning a grand welcome, including a massive road show, for him. The PM landed at the airport here at around 10.25 am, airport sources said. He was received by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Modern Poojappura Post Office to be unveiled in Kerala

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP-NDA rally in Kerala signals poll momentum ahead of elections

    • PM tp address public meeting in corporation poll-winning Thiruvananthapuram.
    • Targets LDF-UDF "fixed match," positioning NDA as Kerala's change agent.
  • 10:40 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Biotech innovation hub takes off in Kerala

    • Lays foundation for CSIR-NIIST Hub focusing on life sciences, Ayurveda-biotech fusion.
    • Promotes green hydrogen, startups and research-to-market tech transfer in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • 10:38 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kerala: Vendor empowerment via PM SVANidhi upgrade

    • Launches UPI-linked PM SVANidhi Credit Card for interest-free revolving credit to street vendors.
    • Disburses loans to 1 lakh beneficiaries, building credit histories since 2020 scheme launch.
  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi's Kerala rail revolution

    • Flags off four new trains including three Amrit Bharat Express: Nagercoil-Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram and Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli.
    • Boosts connectivity to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for tourism and trade.
  • 10:32 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tradition meets transformation: Kerala BJP ahead of PM Modi's visit

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kerala scripted history by blessing us in recently concluded corporation elections: PM Modi

    PM Modi posted on X and said, "Looking forward to addressing a BJP-NDA public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today. This city scripted history by blessing us in the recently concluded corporation elections. It's clear Kerala is looking to break free from the fixed match of LDF and UDF."

     

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Jan 23, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi heads to election-bound Kerala today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to election-focused Kerala today, January 23, 2026, for a 10:45 AM event in Thiruvananthapuram to launch, inaugurate, and flag off game-changing projects across rail, urban jobs, innovation, public services, and healthcare. These moves highlight his blueprint for equitable progress, supercharging Kerala's growth, tourism, and living standards through stronger ties to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

     

