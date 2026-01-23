Live Modi Kerala visit LIVE: PM flags off key development projects, launches SVANidhi Credit Card PM Modi Kerala visit LIVE: PM will also kick off CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub focusing on life sciences, Ayurveda-biotech fusion, sustainable packaging, green hydrogen, startups and global R&D commercialisation.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited poll-bound Kerala on Friday (January 23), laid foundation stones and flagged off transformative development projects worth multiple sectors in Thiruvananthapurams. These initiatives underscore his vision for inclusive growth through enhanced rail connectivity, urban livelihoods, science-tech hubs, citizen services, and advanced healthcare, boosting Kerala's economy, tourism, and quality of life while linking it seamlessly with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

From flagging off four new trains- including three Amrit Bharat Express services (Nagercoil-Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram, and Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli) plus a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train- to launching the UPI-linked PM SVANidhi Credit Card for street vendors with instant, interest-free revolving credit and disbursing loans to one lakh beneficiaries (many from Kerala), the event empowers informal workers with financial inclusion since the scheme's 2020 rollout.

PM Modi will also kick off the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub focusing on life sciences, Ayurveda-biotech fusion, sustainable packaging, green hydrogen, startups and global R&D commercialization; establish a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for precise brain disorder treatments; and unveil the tech-savvy Poojappura Head Post Office offering integrated postal, banking, insurance and digital services. This powerhouse lineup not only accelerates regional progress but signals BJP's pre-election momentum in the state.