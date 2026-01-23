Mamata Banerjee alleges 3-4 people dying by suicide in Bengal everyday due to SIR anxiety Mamata Banerjee said more than 110 people have already died and everyday three to four people are dying by suicide out of SIR anxiety.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that three to four people are dying by suicide everyday in the state due to anxiety over the ongoing SIR exercise. While addressing a programme at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, she asserted that the Election Commission and the central government must take responsibility for the deaths.

More than 110 people have already died: Mamata

"More than 110 people have already died; everyday three to four people are dying by suicide out of SIR anxiety," she said.

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Mamata accuses BJP of conspiring against Bengal

The West Bengal Chief Minister also accused the BJP of conspiring against Bengal, and claimed that icons of the country like Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Bose and B R Ambedkar were being insulted.

Earlier this week, she claimed that at least 110 people have died because of stress and panic over the SIR exercise in the state so far. Inaugurating the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair here, she said her 162nd book, a compilation of 26 poems on the agony faced by people due to the SIR exercise, will come out in this edition of the fair.

Scores of people, including elderly ones, have to line up at Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camps for hearing, and wait for five-six hours in the open every day, Banerjee said. "Citing logical discrepancies, they (EC) are picking up issues like surnames of Bengalis which had been known and accepted for years," the chief minister said.

Also Read:

CM Mamata Banerjee misleading people on SIR, officers facing threats: ECI in SC affidavit