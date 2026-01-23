India to face Pakistan in U19 World Cup 2026 on this day? Details here India will lock horns against New Zealand in their final league phase game of the U19 World Cup on Saturday (January 24). They will most likely finish at the top of Group B, regardless of the result. But will they face Pakistan in the next round? Here are the details:

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

The league phase of the ongoing U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia is set to conclude on Saturday (January 24) with the match between India and New Zealand. India have already qualified for the Super Six phase from Group B, having won both of their matches against Bangladesh and the USA. However, their final position in the points table will be decided after their match against the Kiwis. But how will they face Pakistan, who have qualified from Group C, in the next round and when can the match happen? Let's see:

16 teams in the World Cup have been divided into four groups equally and the top three teams from each group will make it to the Super Six phase. Six teams from Group B and C will form first Super Six group while the other six teams from Group A and D will form the second Super Six group.

The teams will play two matches in the Super Six stage against opponents from the other group that finished in a different group stage position. Accordingly, if India finishes on top of Group B, they will face the second and third-placed teams from Group C.

How is the India vs Pakistan clash possible in the U19 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan have qualified for the Super Six round of the U19 World Cup from Group C in the second place in the points table. Now, if Team India manages not lose to New Zealand by a big margin on Saturday and make it to the next round as the top team from Group B, then they will definitely face Pakistan in the Super Six round on February 1.

India are currently on top of Group B with the net run-rate of 2.025, while both of New Zealand's matches were washed out due to rain. This means the young BlackCaps will have to beat India by a massive margin to displace India from the top place.

India vs Pakistan clash, for now, is almost certain on February 1 unless the boys in blue have an extremely bad outing on Saturday.

