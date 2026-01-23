Australia's injury woes compound as Nathan Ellis faces race against time to get fit for T20 World Cup 2026 After his exclusion from the clash against Melbourne Stars, Australia's Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the remainder of the BBL (Big Bash League) due to his hamstring injury. The injury has also cast doubts on his participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

In the ever-increasing woes for Hobart Hurricanes, the franchise’s skipper, Nathan Ellis, has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing BBL (Big Bash League) season after he sustained a hamstring injury against Brisbane Heat.

It is worth noting that Hobart Hurricanes are slated to take on Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the Challenger clash of the tournament. The winner of the competition will go on to face Perth Scorchers in the summit clash of the competition.

Interestingly, Ellis was confirmed to be missing the Knockout clash of the BBL against Melbourne Stars, but his injury has ruled him out of the entire season, with doubts being cast on his participation in the T20 World Cup as well. Charlie Wakim has been named as his replacement in Hurricanes’ squad for the upcoming BBL games.

Hurricanes released a statement confirming Ellis’ injury status

Hobart Hurricanes took centre stage and released a statement where they confirmed that Nathan Ellis will be missing the remainder of the BBL season.

"Hobart Hurricanes can confirm that skipper Nathan Ellis will miss the remainder of the BBL season and the BBL15 finals due to hamstring tightness. Ellis, who missed the Knockout on Wednesday night, was aiming to return for the final two matches of the BBL finals but was unfortunately unable to overcome the injury,” Hurricanes said in a statement.

Ellis missing for Hurricanes could prove to be a big blow for the side. Currently, the highest wicket taker for them, the star player, was already rested for Australia’s upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, and with the injury getting extended, it could be interesting to see whether he would be a part of the T20 World Cup squad or not.

Also Read: