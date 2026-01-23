Nick Kyrgios opens up on his future after first-round men's doubles exit from Australian Open 2026 Australia's Nick Kyrgios was eliminated from the first round of the men's doubles category of the ongoing Australian Open 2026. After the game, he came forward and talked about his future in the sport as well.

Nick Kyrgios, alongside his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, was eliminated from the first round of the men’s doubles of the Australian Open 2026. The duo took on Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans in the first round and lost 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/4).

At 30 years old, Nick Kyrgios has barely played any singles matches in recent times due to consistent injuries. His consistent injury situation has seen him miss out on several matches. After losing the first round of the men’s doubles clash, he is set to partner up with Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the mixed doubles on Friday.

However, after the early loss, Kyrgios came forward and talked about how he was unsure what the future holds for him now. “I’m tired. I mean, I’ve done a lot of travel,” Kyrgios was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Kyrgios expressed his frustration with the game

Furthermore, Kyrgios talked about how he will discuss his schedule after the mixed doubles clash and also expressed his frustration from the clash that eliminated him from the men’s double tie.

“That’s it. I’ve ticked all my boxes, all my goals the last month-and-a-half. I’ve done everything I thought I could do. I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Kyrgios said.

“That’s why I’m pissed off. Like, we’re playing for millions of dollars. We’ve been both injured, both trying to get to this stage. Some of these rules are just so, so, so dumb. They don’t make sense,” he added.

It is interesting to note that Kyrgios will be next seen in action on January 23. He will be partnering up with Leylah Fernandez as they take on the duo of Skupski and Krawczyk.

