'I've got plenty more to give': David Warner signs one-year extension with Sydney Thunder Star Sydney Thunder batter David Warner will be staying on with the BBL (Big Bash League) franchise for another year as he has signed a contract extension with the team after his brilliant performances in the ongoing season.

New Delhi:

In a major development for the BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Sydney Thunder, former Australian international David Warner has signed a one-year extension with the franchise after his stellar performances in the ongoing BBL season. Despite Sydney Thunder finishing at the bottom of the points table, Warner remained the standout performer for the side.

Scoring 433 runs at 86.60 and a strike rate of 154.09, including two centuries, the 39-year-old turned back the clock and gave the fans quite the treat in the BBL season, and with an extension hopes to do it again for another year.

"It was certainly a challenging year for us, we are a much better team than what we put on the field this season and were unable to put a consistent game together. But the support from our fans - turning up in numbers every game - it played a massive role in my decision to stay,” David Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I feel I've got plenty more to give to this team and to this game. I felt pretty comfortable with my performance and was proud to give the team a fighting chance. We've already begun reviewing the season and putting the right plans in place to ensure we deliver a much stronger campaign in BBL16,” he added.

Trent Copeland opened up on extending Warner’s contract

Furthermore, after the contract extension was announced, Sydney Thunder’s general manager, Trent Copeland, took centre stage and talked about how easy of a decision it was to keep Warner in their ranks for another season of the BBL.

"We're stoked that Davey is staying on for another season. He's had an incredible year, not only is he one of the greatest T20 players in the world over the last 15 years, but still very clearly one of the best batters in the BBL and his fitness levels are elite,” Copeland said.

Also Read: