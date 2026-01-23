PM Modi's high-stakes Tamil Nadu rally: Traffic chaos, ironclad security and NDA's election battle cry PM Modi Tamil Nadu visit: Chengalpattu Police have imposed broad traffic curbs on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway (GST Road) and adjacent roads ahead of PM Modi's rally. From 7 am to 7 pm, heavy vehicles are fully prohibited on the Chennai-Tindivanam stretch today.

Chennai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to electrify Tamil Nadu's political landscape with a major National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally in Madurantakam on January 23 (Friday). This event marks the coalition's bold opening salvo ahead of the state assembly elections, drawing top leaders and massive crowds amid stringent traffic curbs and top-tier security protocols. As the NDA rallies against the ruling DMK-Congress alliance and rising challenger Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Modi's visit underscores the intensifying triangular electoral showdown.

Massive traffic diversions grip Chennai-Tiruchi Highway

Chengalpattu district police have rolled out sweeping restrictions on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway (GST Road) and nearby routes to accommodate the Prime Minister's rally. Heavy vehicles face a complete ban on the GST Road between Chennai and Tindivanam from 7 am to 7 pm on Friday, forcing drivers to reroute and easing congestion around the high-profile venue. Government buses and light motor vehicles encounter diversions from 11 am to 7 pm.

Key alternate paths include-

From Chennai to Tindivanam/Villupuram : Via Vandalur-Kelambakkam-Mamallapuram and East Coast Road (ECR), rejoining at Marakkanam; or inland through Vandalur, Padappai, Oragadam, Walajabad, Kancheepuram, Vandavasi, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram.

: Via Vandalur-Kelambakkam-Mamallapuram and East Coast Road (ECR), rejoining at Marakkanam; or inland through Vandalur, Padappai, Oragadam, Walajabad, Kancheepuram, Vandavasi, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram. From Tiruchi/Salem to Chennai: Through Ulundurpet, Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi, and Kancheepuram.

Through Ulundurpet, Tiruvannamalai, Vandavasi, and Kancheepuram. From Villupuram/Tindivanam to Chennai: Marakkanam-ECR or designated bypasses.

Police urge motorists to check signage, plan ahead and assist traffic personnel for seamless flow during the event, which spans the Chennai-Tindivanam highway stretch.

NDA's star-studded rally: Modi's poll pitch takes center stage

The Madurantakam rally, the NDA's first major public outreach before the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, promises a powerhouse lineup. PM Modi will deliver a pivotal election speech, flanked by leaders from alliance partners: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, GK Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress, John Pandian of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, and BJP stalwarts, alongside Pattali Makkal Katchi representatives.

Expected to pull in volunteers and supporters statewide, the event signals the NDA's aggressive push to unseat the DMK-Congress government. It positions the coalition as a unified force in a fiercely contested race, amplified by actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK entering the fray for a potential top-dog finish.

Elaborate security blanket from airport to rally grounds

Security ramps up with a Special Protection Group (SPG) team from Delhi, headed by AIG Ami Chand Yadav, holding an Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) meeting at the old Chennai Airport. Participants included Chennai City Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), district revenue officials, airport authorities, intelligence agencies, VIP security, medical, and fire services.

The team scrutinised aircraft parking zones, helicopter pads for the Madurantakam hop, and surveillance responsibilities. The old Chennai Airport falls under a four-day security lockdown from January 20 to 23. Further checks target the rally site and helicopter landing pad, ensuring airtight coverage for Modi's brief visit.

Modi's whirlwind Tamil Nadu itinerary

PM Modi flies in from Thiruvananthapuram on a special aircraft, landing at Chennai Friday afternoon. He helicopters straight to Madurantakam for the rally, then returns to Delhi via Chennai that evening- no layovers or VIP meets allowed. This tight schedule highlights the visit's electoral focus, bypassing routine protocols for maximum impact.