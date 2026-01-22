Casemiro announces decision to leave Manchester United after POTM performance against City Casemiro has confirmed he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season. The Brazilian said the decision was about timing, vowing to give his all in his final months and expressing lasting respect and affection for the club and its fans.

MANCHESTER:

Casemiro has announced that he will leave Manchester United at the end of the current season. The Brazilian midfielder shared the decision on social media, making clear that the choice was driven by reflection and timing rather than immediate circumstances. He indicated that the remainder of the season will be devoted entirely to the club’s objectives, with four months still left to compete and contribute.

“Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil,” the Brazilian posted on X.

Casemiro joined Manchester United with a reputation as one of the most accomplished midfielders of his generation and quickly became a central figure in the squad. His presence added experience and authority in midfield, which resulted in some of United’s most iconic wins in modern history, including the one against Lyon in UEFA Europa League and recently, against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Why will Casemiro leave United at the end of the season?

Manchester United will not activate the one-year extension in Casemiro’s contract, bringing his spell at the club to a close after four seasons. The deal, worth £60m and carrying wages of up to £350,000 per week, drew scrutiny given his age, but his arrival initially proved decisive. In his first season, the five-time Champions League winner played a key role in United lifting the Carabao Cup and securing Champions League qualification, objectives central to the club’s rebuild at the time.

He also won the FA Cup in the following year and was a constant member of Ruben Amorim’s side. Under new interim manager Michael Carrick, Casemiro had a stellar start, winning the Player of the Match against City. Against Arsenal, he will be tested again as United now eye a top-four finish in the Premier League.