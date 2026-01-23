After SC order, heavy security deployed at Bhojshala for Friday namaz, Basant Panchami prayers today As many as 8,000 security personnel, including district police, Rapid Action Force, CRPF, MP Armed Force, SRPF and women police units, have been deployed around the site, and the administration is also relying on drones and CCTV cameras to ensure that no untoward incident happens.

Dhar:

Heavy security and paramilitary personnel have been deployed at Bhojshala for Friday namaz, Basant Panchami prayers in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh as the Supreme Court stepped in on Thursday to avoid any tension at the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque. With the Hindu festival of Basant Panchami falling on a Friday this year, both communities had staked claims for worshipping at the site. But on Thursday, the apex court gave a specific time-sharing formula to avoid any kind of communal friction. Prayers and namaz will be held side-by-side and because of this, Bhojshala has transformed into a secured fortress as security checking is being done through metal detector scanners.

Over 8,000 security personnel deployed

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant ruled that religious activities on January 23 will be split, and the Hindu community will be permitted to perform prayers from sunrise to sunset while the Muslim community will be allowed to offer namaz between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

Supreme Court asks Muslim community to provide list of persons attending prayers

The Supreme Court also directed the Muslim community to provide a list of persons attending the prayers to the district administration in advance. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi made an appeal to both sides to observe mutual respect and cooperate with the state and district administration for maintenance of law and order.

200 CCTV cameras installed across Dhar

Roads approaching the Bhojshala complex were lined with barricades as security personnel checked vehicles. Officials said more than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed across Dhar and about 10 drones are being used for aerial surveillance. Social media activity related to Bhojshala is also under close watch, with monitoring teams working round the clock.

Inside the Bhojshala premises, preparations for Basant Panchami were clearly visible. The worship area has been decorated with saffron flags, flowers and rangolis. Worship of Goddess Saraswati, also known as Maa Vagdevi, is scheduled to begin at sunrise with puja and `havan' and continue through the day. An oil painting of the deity will be installed in the sanctum on the occasion, officials said.

Hindu side will be allowed to worship at the old location

Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra said separate places have been identified for both the communities. "The Hindu side will be allowed to worship at the location where puja has traditionally been performed, while the Muslim side will be given an exclusive designated place for offering namaz. All this has been communicated to both the groups and they have agreed to comply with this,” Mishra said.

Separate entry and exit routes would be provided, and only those whose names are submitted by the Muslim side would be permitted to offer namaz. Superintendent of Police Manish Awasthi said the security personnel were fully prepared to maintain law and order. "A force of around 8,000 personnel has been deployed. CCTV cameras and drones will be used for continuous surveillance,” Awasthi said.

