SC allows Basant Panchami prayers at Bhojshala in MP's Dhar; namaz to be offered from 1 pm to 3 pm Muslims consider the 11th-century monument in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district a mosque, while Hindus claim it is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Hindus to offer prayers from sunrise to sunset at the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The apex court also permitted members of the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Directing the district administration to ensure adequate law and order arrangements, the Supreme Court said necessary steps must be taken to facilitate the peaceful conduct of prayers by both communities.

The court further instructed that details regarding the number of people from the Muslim community expected to offer namaz at the Bhojshala should be furnished to the district administration in advance to enable proper arrangements.