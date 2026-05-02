India-bound LPG carrier, with 18 Indians aboard, crosses Hormuz, likely to arrive in Vizag on May 13

New Delhi:

An India-bound LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying 18 Indians aboard, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday amid the Iran-US tensions. According to the official sources, the carrier is likely to arrive in Visakhapatnam on May 13.

As per the sources, the vessel was carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with a 20-member crew onboard, including 18 Indian nationals.

"As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 02 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026," the sources said.

All Indian seafarers in region safe: MoPSW

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Saturday provided an update on maritime safety and shipping operations amid ongoing developments in West Asia, stating that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours.

In an official statement, the Ministry said it is closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the well-being of seafarers and the smooth functioning of shipping operations.

Directorate of Shipping control room monitoring

The statement added that the Directorate General of Shipping’s control room has been actively monitoring the situation, handling 8,335 calls and receiving over 17,838 emails since it was set up. In the last 24 hours alone, it recorded 67 calls and 144 emails. As per the Ministry, more than 2,922 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated from various locations across the Gulf region so far, including 30 in the past day.

The statement also noted that port operations across the country remain normal, with no congestion reported at any major port, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to maritime safety and uninterrupted shipping activities amid evolving regional conditions.