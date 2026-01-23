Paarl Royals eliminate Joburg Super Kings out of SA20, set up Qualifier clash with Sunrisers Eastern Cape Paarl Royals put forth a brilliant showing in the Eliminator clash of the ongoing SA20 2025-26, taking on Joburg Super Kings, Royals registered a comfortable victory, making their way into Qualifier 2 of the tournament.

Centurion:

The Eliminator clash of the ongoing SA20 2025 saw Paarl Royals taking on Joburg Super Kings. The two sides locked horns at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, on January 22, and the clash saw Royals coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kyle Verreynne coming out to bat.

They scored 51 and 30 runs, respectively. Dan Lawrence added 36 runs in 23 deliveries, alongside Sikandar Raza, who scored 30 runs as Royals posted a total of 210 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Super Kings, Wiaan Mulder was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Nandre Burger and Duan Jansen took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, Joburg Super Kings got off to a subpar start as openers Neil Timmers and Rivaldo Moonsamy scored 8 and 3 runs before walking back to the pavilion. Skipper James Vince scored 47 runs in 29 deliveries, with Wiaan Mulder adding 41 runs on the board. Through Royals’ brilliance with the ball, Super Kings were limited to 174 runs in the second innings, as Royals won the game by 36 runs.

Paarl Royals set to take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape for a shot at the final

With Joburg Super Kings eliminated from the competition, Paarl Royals will now be taking on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their next game. The two sides will take on each other in Qualifier 2 of the tournament at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on January 23.

The two teams will look to put in their best performance in the upcoming clash, as a win would mean entry into the tournament final. It is worth noting that the winner of the clash will go on to face Pretoria Capitals in the summit clash of the competition. .

