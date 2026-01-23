Border 2 cast inspired by real-life heroes: Who Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh portray Border 2 draws inspiration from real Indian war heroes. Here’s a look at the key characters played by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol's most anticipated film Border 2 hit the silver screens on Friday, January 23, 2026. Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 film Border and is set against the background of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The Bollywood film showcases the joint operations of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Air Force, and Navy. It boasts a star-studded cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty in key roles.

For the unversed, several characters in the film are inspired by real-life characters. In this article, let’s take a look at the characters inspired by actual figures.

Border 2 cast and characters inspired by real-life figures

Sunny Deol as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler

Actor Sunny Deol is the only one returning for the second installment of Border. In this film, he portrays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, an Indian Army officer from the Sikh regiment.

Varun Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya

Varun Dhawan's character in the film is inspired by Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Diljit Dosanjh as IAF Legend Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh portrays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

Ahan Shetty as Lt Cdr MS Rawat

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty plays the role of an Indian Navy officer from INS Khukri.

Border 2 other cast members and production details

Apart from these, actors such as Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana will be seen in supporting roles. Border 2 is written by Sumit Arora, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Anurag Singh. It is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

