Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh's film breaks Dhurandhar's record even before release As the release of Border 2 approaches, the anticipation among fans is growing. This war drama film is all set to challenge the dominance of Dhurandhar which has been roaring at the box office.

Sunny Deol's Border 2 hasn't even hit theaters yet, but it has already established its dominance. From the teaser to all the songs of the war drama film, it has received a tremendous response from the audience.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Border 2. Although there are still 6 days left until its release, the film has already challenged Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and broken one of its records.

Border 2 breaks this record

Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5 and since then Ranveer Singh's film has been the talk of the town. Neither Prabhas' The Raja Saab nor Agastya Nanda's Ikkis could diminish its craze. However, Border 2 is expected to finally reduce the Dhurandhar frenzy, and it has already begun. Border 2, releasing on January 23, has broken Dhurandhar's first record on YouTube.

The trailer of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 was released on January 15. The trailer of this war drama film has received more than 20 million views in just 24 hours, while Dhurandhar trailer, which was released on November 18 had received 17 million views in a day.

In just 2 days, Border 2 has been viewed by more than 46 million people and is trending at number 1 on YouTube.

Social media users praised Border 2 trailer

You can gauge how much love fans are showering on the Border 2 trailer from the users' comments. A user wrote, 'Border 2 has won hearts, Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.' Another user wrote, 'That last dialogue! The entire Bollywood is on one side, and Sunny Paaji's attitude is on the other. Mark my words, this film will do huge business.'

More deets about film

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar amd T-Series, in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The war drama features an ensemble star cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The female leads are played by Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

