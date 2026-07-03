'Siya, Chetan used coded language in chats,' say police as probe continues in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Pune:

While the probe into the death of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal continues, investigators have found that the realtor's fiancé Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary used chat with each other in a coded language, which included using emoticons and nicknames, officials said on Friday.

Investigators have also seized another mobile phone of Siya, which has been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination. The remarks were made by assistant public prosecutor Rajashree Virkud during a hearing in the case, as the police sought an extension of Siya and Chetan's judicial custody.

"Data from the phones seized earlier has already been retrieved, and investigators have received the forensic report. The recovered chats contain coded language, including nicknames and emojis, whose meaning can be explained only by the accused," Rajashree was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Siya and Chetan were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class AM Vibhute on Friday after their police custody expired. They have now been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Will police conduct polygraph tests?

Earlier, sources told India TV that the police are mulling conducting polygraph tests of Siya and Chetan. They said Siya, who was to get married to Ketan in November this year, has also given her consent for the lie detector test.

However, the police did not press for the polygraph test during Friday's hearing. When asked by Vibhute on police's plea to conduct the polygraph tests, the prosecution said it is not pressing the petition.

The police have now decided to record the statements of eyewitnesses who were present at Pune's Lohagad Fort when Ketan was pushed to his death from a cliff. Further action will be taken accordingly.

"The police presented five grounds for the remand, but we argued that they were insufficient. The court accepted our argument and remanded her to judicial custody. The police did not press for a polygraph test today. It seems to me that they do not consider it necessary at this stage. We will decide our strategy only after the application is filed and we receive a copy," advocate Vipul Dushing, representing accused Siya, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

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