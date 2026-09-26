Stones pelted at Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express, passenger injured, windows of three coaches broken

Nagpur:

A stone pelting incident was on Friday reported on the Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express. A stone hit the window during the journey between Borkhedi and Sindi last night. It is believed that someone threw the stone at the train. The stone broke the glass of a compartment window and slightly injured a passenger. After the incident, the train was stopped at Wardha station and checked for about half an hour. After checking, the train left for Mumbai. Meanwhile, police are investigating who actually threw the stones.

On September 25 nat about 20:27 hours, stone pelting was reported on Train No. 12290 after passing Borkhedi Station, resulting in cracking of the window glasses of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5. No passenger sustained any injury or loss.

On receipt of information at about 20:46 hours, RPF/GRP staff conducted a search between Borkhedi–Sindhi section from Km 803 to Km 796. The nearby areas of Borkhedi and Brahmani villages were also checked, and the Police Patil and local residents were questioned. No suspicious person or concrete evidence was found. The escort staff and passengers confirmed that an object/stone had struck the windows from outside at about 20:27 hours. Further enquiry is in progress to ascertain the exact location of the incident.

In November last year, a police constable and a home guard jawan sustained injuries after they suddenly came under stone pelting in Chaman Nagariya village of Etah district while responding to a call about a squabble, allegedly over a mobile phone, between two groups. Six people have been arrested in this matter so far, police said on Wednesday. Of the arrested, two accused have been identified as Dilshad and Salman.

According to officials, an altercation broke out between two groups in the village on Tuesday, following which villagers alerted the police, and a DIAL-112 team reached the spot to calm the situation.

Railway issues public appeal against stone pelting on moving trains

Earlier this year, the Southern Railway issued an urgent public appeal against stone pelting on moving trains following recent incidents that have threatened passenger safety and disrupted rail services.

The Indian Railways officials warned that such unlawful acts pose a grave safety hazard as stones thrown at moving trains can shatter window panes and cause serious injuries or permanent harm to passengers including children and senior citizens. The Chennai division of Southern Railway in a statement said stone pelting is a punishable offence under the Railways Act of 1989.

As part of the Section 152 of the Act throwing stones or any object at a train with intent to cause harm is punishable with imprisonment for ten years or even life imprisonment. Moreover, Section 154 provides for imprisonment and fines for acts that endanger the safety of passengers.

Patrolling in vulnerable locations intensified to curb stone pelting

In an effort to bring down these activities, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police have intensified patrolling in vulnerable locations across the Chennai Division. Surveillance through CCTV and other monitoring mechanisms has been strengthened to identify and take action against offenders, the statement added.

The Indian Railways requested parents teachers and social activists residing near railway tracks to counsel and sensitise children and youth regarding the serious consequences of such acts. Public cooperation is cited as essential in preventing these incidents and safeguarding lives. Members of the public have also been requested to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity near railway tracks to the railway helpline 139.

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