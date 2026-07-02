Siya Goyal's polygraph test to be conducted in Ketan Agarwal murder case: Sources

Pune:

Investigators are planning to conduct the polygraph test of Siya Goyal in connection with their probe over the death of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal in Maharashtra's Pune, said sources on Thursday. Siya, who was Ketan's fiancé, has given her consent for the polygraph test, which is expected to be conducted in the upcoming days.

A polygraph test is often referred as a 'lie detector test'. It measures physiological responses like blood pressure, pulse, respiration and sweat of a suspect when he or she is questioned by authorities during interrogation.

Siya, along with her lover Chetan Chaudhary, has been arrested for murdering Ketan. The realtor was pushed to his death from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort in Pune last month. According to the police, Siya and Chetan -- who have been remanded in police custody till July 3 -- plotted the murder after failing several times.

Police have also been told by Siya that she did not want to marry Ketan, who used a wig, but was told by the realtor that it was 'too late' to call of their marriage. Ketan's family members have said that Siya was told about the fact that he used a small patch of wig, though.

Siya taken site where Ketan's murder plot was rehearsed

Earlier in the day, the police also took Siya to the site in Pune where she and Chetan rehearsed the plot to murder Ketan. According to officials, the duo had rehearsed the murder plot in May, and investigation is underway to find out the exact date and other details.

Last week, the investigators also took Siya to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene.

"Investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at a hillock-like space near a club in Lullanagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," news agency PTI quoted a Pune Rural Police official as saying.

"We have also collected substantial amount of technical and digital data, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified," the official added.

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