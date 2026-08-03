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Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am at three key seats

Written By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Bypoll Results LIVE: The results of Assembly bypolls in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia and Gujarat's Manjalpur will be declared today after voting was held on July 30. Bankipur and Datia are being seen as prestige contests for the BJP as both are traditional party strongholds.

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Bypoll Results LIVE Updates.
Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Bypoll Results LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The results of the Assembly bypolls held in three states, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, will be declared today, with all eyes on the high-profile contests in Bihar's Bankipur and Madhya Pradesh's Datia. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am after polling for all three constituencies was conducted on July 30. Along with these two politically significant seats, the result for Gujarat's Manjalpur assembly constituency will also be announced.

The bypolls are being seen as an important political test for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, particularly in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, where the outcome is expected to influence the political narratives. 

Among the three seats, Bankipur and Datia have emerged as the most closely watched contests, with both considered traditional BJP strongholds. The saffron party is looking to retain these seats, which has made the bypolls a prestige battle for its state leadership. Bankipur was represented by BJP national president Nitin Nabin before the seat fell vacant. The constituency has long been regarded as one of the BJP's safest urban seats in the state.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the updates on bypoll results 

Live updates :Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur bypoll Results

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  • 7:11 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP confident of retaining Bankipur seat

    BJP leaders have expressed confidence that the party would retain the Bankipur Assembly seat with a comfortable margin. Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad credited the NDA government's development work for the BJP's popularity, while Ramkripal Yadav claimed Prashant Kishor would finish a distant third in the contest.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Political showdown overshadowed polling day in Bankipur

    Despite the low turnout, polling day witnessed intense political exchanges between the BJP and Jan Suraaj Party in Bankipur. Both sides traded allegations over voter management and campaign practices, adding to the political significance of the by-election. Prashant Kishor accused the Bihar Police of acting in favour of the BJP by detaining several Jan Suraaj workers ahead of polling.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bypoll Results LIVE: Bankipur recorded over 34% voter turnout

    The Bankipur by-election witnessed a low voter turnout of around 34.24 per cent, according to the Election Commission. Despite moderate polling, the result is expected to be closely watched for its larger political implications in Bihar. The electoral fate of 26 candidates form this seat will be decided today. 

  • 6:58 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Prashant Kishor adds edge to Bankipur contest

    The entry of Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has turned the Bankipur bypoll into a closely watched political battle. Kishor has claimed he will defeat the BJP in one of its traditional bastions, raising the stakes for the ruling party.

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Why was bypoll necessitated in Bankipur?

    The Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The BJP fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, the RJD nominated Rekha Kumari for the contest, while Jan Suraaj's founder Prashant Kishor made his electoral debut. 

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bypoll Results LIVE: BJP faces test in traditional bastions

    The BJP is looking to retain its grip over Bankipur and Datia, two seats that have long been associated with senior party leaders. Bankipur was earlier represented by incumbent BJP national president Nitin Nabin, while Datia has been the political bastion of former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bankipur, Datia emerge as BJP's prestige battles

    The spotlight is firmly on Bankipur and Datia, both considered traditional BJP strongholds. While the outcome will not impact the governments numerically, the results are being seen as a key political test for the ruling party and the Opposition.

  • 6:49 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Three key bypoll results to be declared today

    Counting of votes for the Assembly by-elections in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia and Gujarat's Manjalpur will begin at 8 am. Voting for all three constituencies was held on July 30, with the results expected to set the political tone in the respective states.

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Assembly Bypoll Results Live Bankipur Assembly Constituency Datia Manjalpur
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