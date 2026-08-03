Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur Bypoll Results LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am at three key seats

New Delhi:

The results of the Assembly bypolls held in three states, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, will be declared today, with all eyes on the high-profile contests in Bihar's Bankipur and Madhya Pradesh's Datia. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am after polling for all three constituencies was conducted on July 30. Along with these two politically significant seats, the result for Gujarat's Manjalpur assembly constituency will also be announced.

The bypolls are being seen as an important political test for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, particularly in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, where the outcome is expected to influence the political narratives.

Among the three seats, Bankipur and Datia have emerged as the most closely watched contests, with both considered traditional BJP strongholds. The saffron party is looking to retain these seats, which has made the bypolls a prestige battle for its state leadership. Bankipur was represented by BJP national president Nitin Nabin before the seat fell vacant. The constituency has long been regarded as one of the BJP's safest urban seats in the state.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the updates on bypoll results