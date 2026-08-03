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Manjalpur Bypoll Result LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am as BJP, Congress vie for key Gujarat seat

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Manjalpur Bypoll Result LIVE: The ruling BJP has fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel, while the Congress has nominated its Gujarat vice president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.

Manjalpur Assembly Bypoll Result
Manjalpur Assembly Bypoll Result Image Source : India TV
Ahmedabad :

The counting of votes for the Manjalpur Assembly bypoll in Gujarat's Vadodara district will begin at 8 am on Monday (August 3), with the outcome set to decide the fate of the two candidates in the fray. Polling for the by-election was held on July 30 under tight security arrangements. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of senior BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Yogesh Patel on June 2 after a prolonged illness.

The ruling BJP has fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel, while the Congress has nominated its Gujarat vice-president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.

A total of 2.19 lakh voters, including 1,11,645 men, 1,07,847 women, and two third-gender voters, were eligible to cast their ballots in the bypoll. Voting was conducted across 260 polling stations set up at 62 locations, with each polling station catering to an average of 844 voters.

A meager turnout of 37.5 per cent was recorded on Thursday in the by-election to the Manjalpur assembly constituency. The constituency had recorded a 60.15 per cent voter turnout in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :Manjalpur Assembly Bypoll Result

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  • 7:10 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy security deployed at counting centre

    Heavy security has been deployed at the counting centre for the Manjalpur Assembly by-election in Gujarat's Vadodara district, where counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am on Monday. Visuals from the counting centre showed security personnel stationed in and around the premises to ensure a smooth and peaceful counting process.

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    37.5% voter turnout

    A meager turnout of 37.5 per cent was recorded on Thursday in the by-election to the Manjalpur assembly constituency. The constituency had recorded a 60.15 per cent voter turnout in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why was poll necessary?

    The bypoll was necessitated by the death of senior BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel on June 2 following a prolonged illness.

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Candidates in fray

    The election saw a direct contest between the ruling BJP's Satish Govindbhai Patel, a former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor, and Gujarat Congress vice president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari. 

  • 6:32 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manjalpur bypoll result to declared today

    The results of the Manjalpur Assembly bypoll in Gujarat will be declared on Monday (August 3). The ruling BJP has fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel, while the Congress has nominated its Gujarat vice-president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.

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