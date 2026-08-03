Manjalpur Bypoll Result LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am as BJP, Congress vie for key Gujarat seat

Ahmedabad :

The counting of votes for the Manjalpur Assembly bypoll in Gujarat's Vadodara district will begin at 8 am on Monday (August 3), with the outcome set to decide the fate of the two candidates in the fray. Polling for the by-election was held on July 30 under tight security arrangements. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of senior BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Yogesh Patel on June 2 after a prolonged illness.

The ruling BJP has fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel, while the Congress has nominated its Gujarat vice-president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.

A total of 2.19 lakh voters, including 1,11,645 men, 1,07,847 women, and two third-gender voters, were eligible to cast their ballots in the bypoll. Voting was conducted across 260 polling stations set up at 62 locations, with each polling station catering to an average of 844 voters.

A meager turnout of 37.5 per cent was recorded on Thursday in the by-election to the Manjalpur assembly constituency. The constituency had recorded a 60.15 per cent voter turnout in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

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