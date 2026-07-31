Three killed, several feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi:

Three people were killed and several feared trapped after a four-storey building collapses at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Several people are feared trapped. Rescue operations are currently underway. Fresh visuals shared by news agency ANI from Bhiwandi showed NDRF personnel and local administration actively engaged in intensive rescue efforts after the building partially collapsed.

Three bodies have been recovered: NDRF

Three bodies have been recovered from the site where a four-storey building partially collapsed in Bhiwandi, late night. Rescue operations are underway, NDRF said in a statement.

The accident has caused panic in the area, and police, municipal corporation, and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident, and rescue operations are underway on a war footing.

8 to 10 people may be trapped under the debris

Preliminary reports suggest that 8 to 10 people may be trapped under the debris. Upon receiving the information, teams from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, police, and the NDRF rushed to the scene. Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing. A rescue operation is being conducted to safely extricate those trapped in the debris.

The local administration has established a security perimeter around the site and has appealed to the public not to heed rumors or obstruct the rescue efforts. Official details regarding the number of injured or casualties are currently awaited. The rescue operation is going on, and the report will be updated as new information is available.

Building was declared dilapidated

Giving more information about the incident, Bhiwandi West MLA Mahesh Chaugule said that this is the Kohinoor building located in Bhandari Compound of Narpoli. It should be noted that the Municipal Corporation had already declared the building as 'C-category' (extremely dangerous and dilapidated), following which it was evacuated. However, despite the building being empty, some workers were still working on the ground floor. It is estimated that around 6 to 7 workers may be trapped under the debris.

NDRF rescues woman safely

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team achieved a major success in the rescue efforts. A woman has been rescued alive and safe from under the debris. She has been immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The building collapse raises several questions on safety norms: if the building had been declared dangerous and evacuated, who authorised the repair work inside? Who was responsible for ensuring the premises remained vacated? And why, despite four official safety notices, were workers allowed to enter?

Building collapse raises several questions on safety norms

It should be noted that the four-story Kohinoor Building, located in the Bhandari Compound of the Narpoli area of ​​Bhiwandi, was declared dangerous by the Municipal Corporation. It was placed in Category C. This means that the building was declared dangerous and was ordered to be evacuated. Most of the families had left the building, only one family was there which was getting some repairs done. During this time, a part of the building collapsed, trapping the family members and laborers present there.

The building collapse raises several questions on safety norms: if the building had been declared dangerous and evacuated, who authorised the repair work inside? Who was responsible for ensuring the premises remained vacated? And why, despite four official safety notices, were workers allowed to enter?

Here's what Bhiwandi West MLA Mahesh Chougule said

Bhiwandi West MLA Mahesh Chougule said, "This is the Kohinoor Building located in Bhandari Compound in Narpoli. There was another building next to it. The Municipal Corporation had classified it as 'Category C', which means it was considered dangerous. Although the building was evacuated, some people were still working on the ground floor. It seems that around six or seven people may be trapped, including labourers working there. The NDRF team has reached and the police is also present. The entire Municipal Corporation team is engaged in this effort."

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