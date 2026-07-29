Maharashtra FDA bans junk foods, orders FSSAI licenses for school canteens

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned junk foods, ordered FSSAI licenses for operational school canteens, hostel kitchens, mid-day meal contractors. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced that the orders aim to build a healthy food culture among children.

Under the new guidelines, food items containing excess fat, trans fats, and high sugar will be banned within a 50-meter radius of schools; these includes ice cream, various sugary products, Vada Pav, sweets and cold drinks. "It is mandatory for every school to have a Food Safety Board and appoint a supervisor. We will inspect the food at every school and action will be taken in accordance with the rules," said FDA Commissioner.

FDA suspends food business licences of Cricket Club of India, MIG Cricket Club

Earlier, FDA suspended the food business licences of the Cricket Club of India (CCI), MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, and three other clubs in the city for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The FDA officials said that the CCI's kitchen lacked segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, and FDA inspectors also found a large number of cockroaches and flies near food handling and waste disposal areas.

The FDA under its newly appointed commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has taken action against several famous eateries and food establishments in the city and elsewhere in the state over the last two months. At the CCI, water was found dripping on stored food inside cold storage, drains were clogged, cutting boards were unhygienic, rotten vegetables, overripe mushrooms and expired food items were stored, and FIFO/FEFO ('First In, First Out' and 'First Expired, First Out') practices and proper food labelling were not followed, it said.

Utensils were placed directly on the floor, and grease, sludge and stagnant water was found accumulated around food preparation areas, the statement further claimed. The FDA also cited the absence of colour-coded chopping boards which increases the risk of cross-contamination.

These violations warranted immediate suspension of the club's food licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act and related regulations, the authority said. The food licence of MIG Cricket Club was suspended as an unauthorised catering agency without a valid FSSAI licence was operating from the premises, the FDA said.

Also Read:

FDA suspends food licences of 5 famous Mumbai clubs: Why were these eateries shut down?