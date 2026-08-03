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Bankipur Bypoll Result LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am, Prashant Kishor faces first electoral test

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Bankipur bypoll Result LIVE: BJP national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April. Nabin had won the assembly seat for the fifth consecutive time in November last year, defeating his nearest rival, Rekha Gupta of the RJD by over 50,000 votes.

Bankipur Assembly bypoll Result
Bankipur Assembly bypoll Result Image Source : India TV
Patna:

The counting of votes for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar will begin at 8 am on Monday (August 3), with the contest drawing statewide attention as Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor makes his electoral debut. Polling for the by-election was held on July 30 under tight security arrangements. Around 3.80 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 26 candidates, including Kishor, whose entry has turned the contest into one of the most closely watched electoral battles in the state.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha in April. Nabin had retained the constituency for a fifth consecutive term in the Assembly elections held in November last year, defeating RJD candidate Rekha Gupta by more than 50,000 votes. The BJP has fielded its youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the bypoll. The party has held the seat continuously since 1995, when the constituency was known as Patna West.

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Live updates :Bankipur Assembly Bypoll Result

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  • 7:07 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security deployed at counting centre

    Security has been tightened at the counting centre ahead of the commencement of vote counting for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar on Monday. Visuals from the counting venue showed security personnel deployed in and around the centre to ensure a smooth and peaceful counting process.  

  • 6:25 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    34.24% voter turnout

    According to the EC, the voter turnout stood at only 34.24 per cent, a drop of more than seven per cent compared with 41.45 per cent in the assembly polls of November last year.

  • 6:25 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Why was poll necessary?

    The Bankipur Assembly seat fell vacant after five-time MLA Nitin Navin was elected to the Lok Sabha. Nabin had won the assembly seat for the fifth consecutive time in November last year, defeating his nearest rival Rekha Gupta of the RJD by over 50,000 votes.

  • 6:25 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Candidates in fray

    There are a total of  26 candidates, including the BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and Rekha Gupta of the RJD. RJD nominee Rekha Gupta, who had lost to Nitin Nabin last year by over 50,000 votes, expressed confidence that she will emerge victorious in the election with the "support of people" who are "determined for change".

  • 6:25 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bankipur bypoll result to declared today

    The results of the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar will be declared on Monday (August 3), with all eyes on Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who is making his electoral debut. The bypoll has drawn significant attention as Kishor seeks to break the BJP's decades-long dominance in the prestigious Bankipur constituency, making the contest one of the most closely watched electoral battles in the state.

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Bankipur Assembly Constituency Bihar Assembly Bypoll
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