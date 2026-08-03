Bankipur Bypoll Result LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am, Prashant Kishor faces first electoral test

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar will begin at 8 am on Monday (August 3), with the contest drawing statewide attention as Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor makes his electoral debut. Polling for the by-election was held on July 30 under tight security arrangements. Around 3.80 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 26 candidates, including Kishor, whose entry has turned the contest into one of the most closely watched electoral battles in the state.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha in April. Nabin had retained the constituency for a fifth consecutive term in the Assembly elections held in November last year, defeating RJD candidate Rekha Gupta by more than 50,000 votes. The BJP has fielded its youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the bypoll. The party has held the seat continuously since 1995, when the constituency was known as Patna West.

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