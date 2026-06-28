Siya a 'mini version' of Sonam, both must be hanged till death, says Raja Raghuvanshi's mother

Indore:

Drawing parallels between her son's killing and the murder of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal in Pune, Raja Raghuvanshi's mother has demanded capital punishment for Siya Goyal, while pointing out that she was inspired by Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Calling Siya a 'mini version' of Sonam, Uma Raghuvanshi said people don't want to marry anyone these days because of incidents like the Raja Raghuvanshi death case and Pune fort murder. She said it is crucial to hand death penalty to Siya and Sonam to keep such incidents under check.

"She was inspired by what Sonam did. She killed him (Ketan) just the way Raja was murdered. Until she is hanged till death... Sonam, Siya and other girls like her must be hanged till death. Children are very scared of marriage these days," Uma told news agency ANI on Saturday.

"She saw what Sonam did and plotted the incident. Sonam should be jailed. But God is watching everything. However, till they are jailed and capital punishment is given to them... Siya should be hanged till death, and Sonam should be jailed. Both of them deserve capital punishment. Siya is 'mini' Sonam," she said, adding that she can understand the pain of Ketan.

The parallels between Raja Raghuvanshi, Ketan Agarwal murder cases

The murders of Raja and Ketan have a lot in common. Both Raja and Ketan came from respected families, who had their own business, but were murdered by their wife and fiancé, respectively.

Raja had gone for honeymoon to Meghalaya, where Sonam plotted his murder, along with his lover Raj Kushwaha. Ketan's murder was also planned in a similar way, and he had gone to the Lohagad Fort in Pune along with Siya for trek, when he was pushed to death from a cliff.

The police found that Ketan was murdered by Siya and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, who had met during a cricket match earlier. Both of have been arrested now, and are being questioned, with Ketan's family demanding harshest punishment for the two accused.

In Raja's case, Raj is under custody, while media reports have claimed that Sonam resides in Shillong after she was released on conditional bail. Raja's family have protested the bail and have demanded she and Raj should be given capital punishment. Currently, both cases are under police investigation.

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