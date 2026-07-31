Bombay HC pulls up FDA over action against private hotels, sends 4-lawyer team to inspect Mantralaya canteen

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Friday took a tough stand on the ongoing action by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against private hotels and food chains in Maharashtra. The court clearly stated that the law cannot be applied only to private establishments, but should also be equally applicable to government and semi-government institutions. During the hearing of the case, the FDA said that it also inspected the ministry's canteen, although no insects were found there. Along with this, the FDA sought time from the court to file its reply, after which the High Court fixed the next hearing today at 3 pm.

Bombay HC dispatches team to ministry canteen for inspection

The Bombay High Court on Friday also reacted strongly to the FDA's ongoing action against private hotels as the FDA claimed the ministry canteen was 98 percent clean. Soon after being informed about this, the Bombay HC immediately dispatched a team of four lawyers to the ministry for an inspection.

Regarding the FDA's ongoing action against hotels and food chains, the Bombay High Court questioned the agency's stance, stating that enforcement cannot be limited to private establishments alone and the law must apply equally to everyone.

The FDA informed the Court that the ministry canteen had also been inspected and reports concerning government and semi-government institutions had been submitted. The agency stated that action was taken wherever irregularities were found.

FDA says no insects found in ministry canteen

The FDA informed the court that no insects or pests were found in the ministry canteen. The High Court remarked that this claim was "laughable." The court observed that even in major five-star hotels, flies or small insects are occasionally spotted; how, then, could it be claimed that the ministry canteen was completely free of pests?

Subsequently, the Bombay High Court asked if it should order an inspection of the ministry canteen by 3 PM today and mandate strict action if pests were found. The court then appointed a team of four lawyers to inspect the ministry canteen, explicitly directing that the entire inspection be videographed and a fresh inspection report be submitted to the court. The next hearing is scheduled for 3 PM today, at which time the inspection report will be presented to the court.

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