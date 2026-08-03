Datia Bypoll Result LIVE: Will Congress retain power again? Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Bhopal:

The counting of votes for the Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Monday (August 3) amid tight security. The bypoll to the Datia Assembly seat recorded 71.44 per cent voter turnout on July 30 as the polling concluded peacefully. However, the Congress alleged abuse of power and poll irregularities, charges rejected by the district administration. Polling began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. Officials stated that a total of 291 polling stations -- 186 were in rural areas and 105 in urban areas -- were set up in the constituency and 21 candidates were in the fray. The constituency has 1,16,088 male and 1,04,246 female voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has fielded Ghanshyam Singh and Damodar Singh Yadav of the Azad Samaj Party is also in the fray, making it a three-cornered contest, though the main fight is between the BJP and the Congress. Besides, 18 other candidates are contesting and could influence the electoral outcome.It should be noted that the Congress' Rajendra Bharti had defeated Mishra by over 7,500 votes in the 2023 assembly elections. The 2023 assembly election in Datia had recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 80.20 per cent.

In Datia, the bypoll was held following the termination of the assembly membership of Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti, who had won the seat in the last assembly elections. A court in Delhi in April this year sentenced Bharti to three years of imprisonment in a cheating case involving the forging of bank records to obtain illegal interest payments between 1998 and 2011. Bharti was granted bail by the court.

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