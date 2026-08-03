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Datia Bypoll Result LIVE: Will Congress retain power again? Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Written By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

The bypoll to the Datia Assembly seat recorded 71.44 per cent voter turnout on July 30 as the polling concluded peacefully. In Datia, the bypoll was held following the termination of the assembly membership of Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti, who had won the seat in the last assembly elections.

Datia Bypoll Result LIVE
Datia Bypoll Result LIVE Image Source : India TV
Bhopal:

The counting of votes for the Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh will begin at 8 am on Monday (August 3) amid tight security. The bypoll to the Datia Assembly seat recorded 71.44 per cent voter turnout on July 30 as the polling concluded peacefully. However, the Congress alleged abuse of power and poll irregularities, charges rejected by the district administration. Polling began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. Officials stated that a total of 291 polling stations -- 186 were in rural areas and 105 in urban areas -- were set up in the constituency and 21 candidates were in the fray. The constituency has 1,16,088 male and 1,04,246 female voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has fielded Ghanshyam Singh and Damodar Singh Yadav of the Azad Samaj Party is also in the fray, making it a three-cornered contest, though the main fight is between the BJP and the Congress. Besides, 18 other candidates are contesting and could influence the electoral outcome.It should be noted that the Congress' Rajendra Bharti had defeated Mishra by over 7,500 votes in the 2023 assembly elections. The 2023 assembly election in Datia had recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 80.20 per cent.

In Datia, the bypoll was held following the termination of the assembly membership of Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti, who had won the seat in the last assembly elections. A court in Delhi in April this year sentenced Bharti to three years of imprisonment in a cheating case involving the forging of bank records to obtain illegal interest payments between 1998 and 2011. Bharti was granted bail by the court.

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Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur bypolls: Polling concludes; check the voter turnout here

Live updates :Datia Bypoll Result

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  • 7:07 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    74.09 per cent of male voters exercised their franchise in Datia

    As per the provisional figures, 74.09 per cent of the 1,16,116 registered male voters exercised their franchise, while 68.48 per cent of the 1,04,284 registered female voters cast their votes. Among the 10 voters in the "other" category, 40 per cent turnout was recorded.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Bypoll concludes peacefully in Datia

    Giving details, District Collector Swapnil Wankhade stated that the polling process concluded smoothly at 6 pm, with all 291 polling stations reporting peaceful voting and no incidents of violence or breach of peace. He said no incidents of breach of peace were reported at any polling station and the entire polling process remained peaceful and orderly.

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Aug 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Counting of votes for Datia bypoll to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for Datia Assembly by-election will begin at 8 am amid tight security. The bypoll on July 30 concluded peacefully, recording an approximately 71.44 per cent voter turnout in Datia

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