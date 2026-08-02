Row over Nana Patole supporters washing his feet; BJP says it reflects 'Congress culture' | VIDEO

Mumbai:

A row erupted in Maharashtra on Sunday after a video went viral on social media showing supporters of senior Congress leader Nana Patole purportedly washing his feet, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking a swipe at the former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

In the video, two of Patole's supporters could be seen washing his feet on the occasion of Gurupurnima earlier this week. They also showered petals at him and offered prayers as part of the tradition. However, the BJP took a dig at Patole, with Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule saying the incident shows Congress' 'culture'.

"It is the culture of Congress leaders to indulge in such activities. They should have learnt lessons from such incidents. Why indulge in such practices where you will only earn criticism and negative publicity and nothing else," Bawankule told reporters earlier in the day.

However, Patole issued a clarification later and said the two supporters are like his family members, and he didn't force them to wash his feet. He further said the BJP won't be able to understanding this tradition.

When Nana Patole compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram

This isn't the first time when Patole has been involved in such a controversy. Previously, he compared Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to Lord Ram, drawing criticism from the BJP. Back in December last year, Patole had said that Rahul was following the footsteps of Lord Ram and ensuring justice for the deprived.

"See Rahul Gandhi is doing the work of Bhagwan Shree Ram, because Bhagwan Shree Ram's work was to ensure justice for harassed, deprived, Rahul Gandhi is doing the same. Rahul Gandhi likes to do this service in place of doing photo session at the Ram Temple... Rajiv ji was behind the opening of the lock there," he told news agency PTI.

However, the BJP slammed Patole and said he has insulted the Hindus.

"Nana Patole had earlier disgracefully asked for the Shuddikaran of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir after our Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu ji had visited the Divya Ram Mandir and prayed for the welfare of our country. Nana Parole's disgraceful remarks and devious mindset are indefensible and most condemnable," BJP leader CR Kesavan had said on X.

ALSO READ:

Harshwardhan Sapkal replaces Nana Patole as Maharashtra Congress chief