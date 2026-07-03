Actor Ravi Mohan's driver arrested for alleged theft of Rs 2.5 lakh cash and Rs 10 lakh diamond necklace

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, has reportedly become the victim of a theft at his Chennai home. His driver has now been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and valuables from the actor's home. While police have recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, a diamond necklace reportedly worth Rs 10 lakh is still missing.

Details of the theft at Ravi Mohan's house

According to reports, Ravi Mohan approached the Neelankarai Police after he noticed that cash and valuables had disappeared from his residence in Injambakkam on June 22.

Following the complaint, police registered a Community Service Register (CSR) entry and launched an investigation. Household staff and drivers were questioned one by one as part of the probe. During the investigation, suspicion reportedly fell on the actor's driver, Rajesh.

Police claimed that Rajesh later admitted to taking the Rs 2.5 lakh in cash during questioning. The money has since been recovered and returned to Ravi Mohan.

Rajesh was subsequently arrested on theft charges, produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, police are continuing their search for the missing diamond necklace, which is said to be worth around Rs 10 lakh.

Ravi Mohan has been in the news for his separation with ex-wife Aarti

Ponniyin Selvan actor Ravi Mohan has been living separately from his wife, Aarti, following differences in their marriage. During this period, singer Kenisha reportedly became a close part of the actor's life. Soon, speculation began doing the rounds that Kenisha was responsible for the rift between Ravi Mohan and Aarti, although the claims have remained the subject of public speculation.

In March, the actor hosted a press conference, where he went on to say, "I kept my mouth shut for my children. My parents fell at my feet and begged me not to have that girl. If there was a little love, would I have come? I have given everything in life. It was a great injustice that happened to me. I will come back after cleaning up my personal life. Until then, I will not act. They kept me as a slave. They cut off my hand and forced me to marry. They married me by threatening me. Don't play with someone's life."

The actor said aggressively and with pain and tears, "You should be making films for yourself. You should be making external films. I am not someone who lives luxuriously with other people's money. The Lord knows who else lives luxuriously with money. A topic called Kenisha came up. I am doing everything right in front of your eyes. How many bones have been broken during the shooting, how many have become unwell. I was born in a wealthy family. They say I have assets worth crores. I couldn't even spend the money I earned freely. The three-letter Idli actress ruined my life. Should I tell you that she has ruined so many families? I could have divorced her in one day. I kept quiet for my children. I don't need the image of a cinema actor."

On the professional front, Ravi Mohan has a busy slate ahead. The actor will next be seen in Karathey Babu, Genie and Bro Code, all of which are currently in different stages of production.

Also read: 'I give up': Singer Keneeshaa leaves Chennai, fans wonder if she has broken up with Jayam Ravi