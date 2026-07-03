'Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance over Pakistan-sponsored terrorism': India rebukes Islamabad rhetoric

New Delhi:

Days after Pakistan warned India against disrupting its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the Centre on Friday reiterated that there has been no change in its position, asserting that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Islamabad takes credible and irreversible steps to end its support for cross-border terrorism.

Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's stance on the treaty remains unchanged.

"India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent. The IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism," Jaiswal said.

Pakistan's warning on IWT

The MEA's remarks come in response to Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik. He had said Islamabad would "cut off those hands" that attempted to claim Pakistan's share of water under the treaty.

Echoing the government's position, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar asserted that the 1960 World Bank-brokered agreement remains legally binding and cannot be suspended or amended unilaterally.

MEA on Teesta River project

Responding to a question on the Teesta River project, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's development assistance to Bangladesh is guided by a mutually agreed roadmap that is reviewed on a regular basis.

He added that India has already conveyed its views on the Teesta River project to the Bangladeshi side and would take all relevant factors into account while determining its overall approach to the issue.