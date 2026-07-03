TMC vs TMC escalates as Ritabrata faction 'takes control' of party headquarters in Kolkata

Kolkata:

The fight for control of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Friday after the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee took control of the party's main office in the Metropolitan area of Kolkata in West Bengal. The rival faction entered the premises, changed the locks, put up new posters, and held a meeting before declaring that they would control the building from now.

The TMC Bhavan is the party's main headquarters and is located at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street in Kolkata. The building is owned by businessman Manotosh Saha.

Ritabrata, along with Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Akhruzzaman, arrived at the TMC Bhavan and asserted that his faction is the real TMC. "We are the Trinamool Congress. This is our headquarters," he said, adding that his faction will start operating from the building on Saturday.

However, the faction led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it would file a police complaint against Ritabrata, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It said the rival faction has forcibly occupied the premises, calling them trespassers and adding that it will submit a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh, a Mamata loyalist, said the expelled leaders, referring to Ritabrata, have no right to enter the party office.

"We had made a request to the police regarding this," Ghosh told reporters, calling the incident a conspiracy to damage the TMC. "We could have easily broken the lock they installed, but we refrained from any illegal or irresponsible actions."

"Although we had appealed to the police, they allowed the intruders to lock the premises and then stood guard to protect that lock. When we asked the police to facilitate entry, the local police, RAF, and central forces simply stood there," he added.

The action by the Ritabrata faction comes a day after the Election Commission issued a notice to him and Mamata's camp, and sought their responses by Monday evening over their claims and counter-claims on staking claim over the party.

Ritabrata had rebelled against the TMC leadership after the 2026 West Bengal elections that saw Mamata lose power after 15 years. He has claimed to have the support of 64 of TMC's 80 MLAs. His move also paved the way for 20 of TMC's 28 Lok Sabha members to rebel against Mamata, causing a split in the party and adding more to Mamata's troubles.

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