Adam Milne ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand name Kyle Jamieson as replacement Star New Zealand bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 due to a hamstring injury that he sustained while playing in the SA20. In his place, the NZC named Kyle Jamieson as his replacement.

New Zealand Cricket has been dealt a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, as star bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury. It is worth noting that Milne sustained the injury while playing in the ongoing SA20.

The board came forward and announced Kyle Jamieson as his replacement for the tournament. Notably, Milne picked up the injury while playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape against MI Cape Town on January 18. Furthermore, interestingly, Jamieson is currently a part of New Zealand’s squad taking on India.

He has been promoted from travelling reserve. The changes to the T20 World Cup squad were made possible, as any team is free to amend its squad until January 31. However, after the deadline, any squad change would require approval from the ICC.

Rob Walter reflects on Milne’s injury

After the injury, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter came forward and talked about how gutted he and the entire side are from Milne’s injury. He, however, wished him a speedy recovery and backed him to make a strong comeback.

"We're all gutted for Adam. He'd worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers. It's unfortunate timing for Adam and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Rob Walter said in a statement.

"It's great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He's an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour. He's a hard-worker with a good set of skills and experiences that will hold him good stead for the tournament,” he added.

