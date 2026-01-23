Prashant Veer, CSK's Rs 14.2 crore recruit for IPL 2026, gets injured in Ranji Trophy: Know details Prashant Veer is featuring for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and he suffered an injury on the opening day itself during the match against Jharkhand. Veer was picked by the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2026 auction for a massive amount of Rs 14.2 crore.

Lucknow:

Prashant Veer of Uttar Pradesh suffered a shoulder injury on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy clash against Jharkhand. For the unversed, Veer is IPL's costliest uncapped buy with Chennai Super Kings splurging a massive amount of Rs 14.2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. However, the untimely injury leaves CSK anxious now as the upcoming IPL edition is scheduled to get underway on March 26.

Veer sustained the injury just before lunch in the 30th over of the innings when he dived to his right at mid-off to stop the ball. While he did manage to save a boundary for his side, the 20-year-old landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. It seemed a serious injury at the time as he clutched his shoulder and lay motionless for a brief while.

He was administered a pain-relief spray immediately, but was pulled out of the field and taken to the hospital for scans. His arm was in a sling when he returned and is unlikely to take any further part in the match. According to ESPNCricinfo, Veer has suffered a grade-2 tear, an injury that can keep him out of action for at least three weeks.

Chennai Super Kings will be keeping a keen eye on Veer's recovery as he is a major part of their plans not only for the upcoming IPL seasons but for the future as well.

Jharkhand dominating with bat

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh are struggling with the ball after opting to field first. Sharandeep Singh slammed a brilliant century for Jharkhand, scoring 139 runs, while Shikhar Mohan and Aryaman Sen scored 78 and 75 runs respectively. They have amassed 367 runs for the loss of three wickets (till lunch on Day 2) and are on their way to post a massive total on the board. As for UP, with Veer unlikely to play any further part, they are with 10 men and must do well to save this match.