PM targets DMK as poll battle kicks off, says Tamil Nadu ready to oust 'corrupt' DMK govt The political temperature in Tamil Nadu soared as PM Narendra Modi accused the DMK of corruption and declared that the state was ready for change. CM MK Stalin strongly countered him, listing alleged NDA failures.

Ahead of launching the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA's) Assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a sharp political face-off with Chief Minister MK Stalin after asserting that the state was ready to "bid farewell" to the "corrupt" DMK government. The remarks set off a heated exchange on the day of PM Modi's rally at Maduranthakam, where the NDA is set to begin its high-voltage campaign on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the NDA's governance model and focus on regional aspirations were resonating with people across the state. In a post on X, he wrote, "Tamil Nadu is with NDA. I'll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Maduranthakam later today. Tamil Nadu has decided that it’s time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK government. The NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations are striking a chord with the people of the state." His comments came hours before he was scheduled to arrive in Maduranthakam to kick-start the BJP-led alliance’s poll preparations.

Stalin counters PM's comments, lists betrayals of NDA

Chief Minister MK Stalin responded immediately with a sharp rebuttal, accusing the Prime Minister of visiting Tamil Nadu only during elections. In a post on X, he wrote, "Tamil Nadu counts the betrayals of NDA. Prime Minister Modi comes to Tamil Nadu only when the election season comes…" Stalin asked why pending central funds and commitments to the state were still unresolved. He questioned the Centre on the delay in releasing the Rs 3,458 crore Samagra Shiksha allocation, the silence on reducing constituencies during delimitation, the conduct of the Governor, and the status of the AIIMS Madurai project. He further demanded clarity on Tamil-specific financial assistance, the restoration of MGNREGA days, and other welfare-linked allocations. "Tamil Nadu will always defeat the BJP alliance that continues to commit only betrayals," the CM said.

NDA gears up for mega rally at Maduranthakam

Prime Minister Modi is set to launch the NDA's Assembly election campaign for Tamil Nadu at Maduranthakam on Friday. Senior alliance leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, are expected to be present at the rally, which will set the tone for a high-intensity campaign against the ruling DMK.

BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal said the rally marked a major moment in the state's political landscape. In a post on X, he wrote, "This marks the beginning of the NDA's election campaign in Tamil Nadu under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi ji and Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. It is also the first step towards ending the DMK's corruption-ridden government and ushering in good governance, opportunities and prosperity for every section. This time, NDA will shine in Tamil Nadu."

Security tightened ahead of PM's visit

Elaborate security arrangements have been deployed in Maduranthakam, which is around 87 kilometres from Chennai. A designated helicopter landing area has also been prepared in neighbouring Chengalpattu district to facilitate the Prime Minister’s arrival, a police official confirmed.

