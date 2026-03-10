Hemang Badani named Southern Brave's head coach ahead of The Hundred 2026

New Delhi:

The Hundred franchise Southern Brave came forward and announced the appointment of Hemang Badani as their new head coach ahead of the new The Hundred 2026 season. It is worth noting that former England cricketer Ian Bell has been named as Badani’s deputy.

Interestingly, Badani and Bell have been roped in as head and assistant coach, respectively, for Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 as well. Notably, DC's owners, GMR, acquired a 49% stake in Southern Brave last July, which is a major reason for the two sides’ similar coaching staff.

Badani took over the reins as the head coach of Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025. While Capitals looked like major favourites in the early stages of the tournament, the side lost its momentum and failed to book its spot in the playoffs.

How has Hemang Badani fared in his coaching career?

There is no doubt that Hemang Badani has rich experience when it comes to coaching. He has been involved in some coaching capacity with other GMR-owned teams – in the MLC (Seattle Orcas) and ILT20 (Dubai Capitals). Furthermore, if Delhi Capitals’ performances in the early stages of the IPL 2025 were any sign, Badani might be the man who could lead the side to their first-ever IPL title.

On the other hand, Ian Bell brings local experience to the table. Bell has previously worked with England's U19 and Lions sides, and he was also the batting coach of Sri Lanka when the side toured England back in 2024.

With the experience of Bell and Badani combined, Southern Brave will hope for a good season in The Hundred. It is worth noting that the side were the tournament champions in 2021 and finished as the runners-up in 2024.

Also Read: