Annabel Sutherland rested as Australia women name squad for West Indies tour

Cricket Australia came forward and announced Australia women’s squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. It is worth noting that star all-rounder Annabel Sutherland will be rested for the West Indies tour. Furthermore, skipper Sophie Molineux might be managed throughout the tour, as she has been recovering from a back injury.

It is interesting to note that the selectors are looking to prioritise her fitness for T20Is as the T20 World Cup is rapidly approaching. Notably, Australia women and West Indies women will take on each other in a multi-format white-ball series.

The two sides will lock horns across three T20Is and three ODIs. The three T20Is will be held on March 19, 21, and 23. On the other hand, the ODIs will be held on March 27, 29, and April 2.

Shawn Flegler gave his take on the squad

After the Australia women’s squad was announced, national selector Shawn Flegler came forward and talked about the squad composition. He spoke up on Sutherland missing the tour, talking about how her resting will help her prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Annabel will miss the series as part of a proactive management plan after a significant workload over the past 12 months, and we believe the extended rest will help ensure she's at her best ahead of the World Cup," Fleger was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Being the final series before the T20 World Cup, it's a great opportunity for the group to refine our plans against a challenging opposition. This tour marks the beginning of a new era for the side, with Sophie taking the reins across all formats and a new-look batting line-up following Alyssa's retirement,” he added.

Australia squad for West Indies tour

Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia Wilson

