Star India batter gets hero's welcome back home after historic T20 World Cup campaign | Watch

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Indian team performed exceptionally well in the T20 World Cup 2026; the Men in Blue were considered the biggest favourites throughout the tournament. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the side did what was expected of them and went on to win the World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the summit clash of the tournament.

While there were several star performers in the Indian team throughout the World Cup, very few had an impact as big as Sanju Samson. Despite playing sporadically in the early stages of the tournament, Samson solidified his place in the side after he led India to a win with a 97* run knock against the West Indies.

Furthermore, he amassed 89 runs against England in the semi-final and then scored 89 runs in the final, helping India lift the title. After the win, Samson returned home to Kerala.

In a clip that has been going viral all over social media, Samson received a loud cheer from the fans as he exited the Thiruvananthapuram airport. He could be seen smiling and waving at the fans as he returned back to his hometown.

Samson received the Player of the Tournament award for his performances

It is worth noting that Samson was one of India’s top performers in the T20 World Cup 2026. For his performances in the latter stages of the tournament, the star batter won the Player of the Tournament award as well. He finished in third place in the list of the highest run-getters in the tournament.

Scoring 317 runs, Samson’s performances were crucial for the Men in Blue as they won the T20 World Cup. He first pulled the side out of trouble, performing exceptionally well against the West Indies in the Super 8 stage of the competition. Furthermore, with his brilliance in the knockouts, Samson went on to propel the Indian team to their third T20 World Cup title.

