Birmingham Phoenix name Jacob Bethell as captain ahead of The Hundred 2026

In a major development, The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix has announced that star England batter Jacob Bethell will be their new skipper ahead of the upcoming season of The Hundred. Bethell will look to build on his leadership experience as he recently became England’s youngest-ever men's captain when he led the side against Ireland, replacing the injured Harry Brook.

Interestingly, Bethell was a £340,000 pre-signing for the Phoenix ahead of the March 11 auction. The franchise had announced that Bethell will be replacing Liam Livingstone in the side, who has left Phoenix for London Spirit.

As for Bethell, he has been England’s vice captain ever since the Ireland series. He was the vice captain throughout England's white-ball series in New Zealand and Sri Lanka this winter, as well as at the T20 World Cup.

After his appointment, Bethell took centre stage and talked about how honoured he is to be named as the captain of the Phoenix and opined that he is ready for any opportunity that comes his way.

"I'm incredibly proud to be named captain of the Birmingham Phoenix. Leading this team is a huge honour, and it's an opportunity I'm ready for, especially after the experience of captaining England last year. That responsibility taught me a lot about my own leadership and how to bring the best out of a group,” Bethell was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Shane Bond weighed in on Bethell’s appointment

Furthermore, Birmingham Phoenix’s head coach Shane Bond took centre stage and talked about the appointment of Jacob Bethell. He praised the young gun for his recent performances and leadership experience.

“Jacob is an outstanding young leader who has already shown maturity beyond his years. His experience captaining England last year demonstrated his tactical awareness and composure, as well as the ability to inspire those around him,” Bond said.

