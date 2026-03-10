Advertisement
  Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Oppn likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker today
Edited By: Anurag Roushan
Updated:

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: The budget session of Parliament began on January 28. The first part of the session continued till February 13 and the second part of the budget session will conclude on April 2.

New Delhi:

Congress MPs are scheduled to bring in a resolution to move the No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today. 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. The resolution will be moved in case leave of the House, which is permission, is granted. According to sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the House during the discussion. Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jothimani will present their argument in the Lok Sabha in favour of the resolution seeking the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement on Supplementary Demands for Grants - Second Batch for 2025-26 in both Houses. Rajya Sabha will resume the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, with MPs replying to the matter raised by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari. 

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the Parliament Budget Session.

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Will move no confidence motion against LS Speaker if...': Congress MP K Suresh

    The Opposition will move the resolution to bring in the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, if the House functions "smoothly", Congress MP K Suresh said today. Suresh, one of the three Congress MPs scheduled to move the resolution, noted that they could not do so as the Lower House was "not functioning" amid frequent adjournments on Monday. "Today we will move that motion if the House runs smoothly. Yesterday, the House was not functioning," he told the media. 

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Giriraj Singh calls Rahul Gandhi 'last LoP of fake Gandhi family'

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader "speaks like an urban naxal" and claiming the party would continue to decline under his leadership. "Just like Bahadur Shah Zafar was the last Mughal, Rahul Gandhi is the last LoP of the fake Gandhi family," he said. Accusing him of lacking vision, the minister asked why Rahul "runs away instead of demanding a discussion."

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'No-confidence row will continue; why silent on Middle East crisis?': Raut slams govt

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the controversy over the no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker "will continue" and accused the government of avoiding a discussion on the implications of the ongoing Middle East conflict. Raut said the Opposition had demanded debates in both Houses on the regional crisis, calling it a matter of national interest. He criticised the Centre for "not wanting to talk about it," adding that the External Affairs Minister spoke of "peace" despite rising unrest in neighbouring regions. "What was the Prime Minister doing in Israel before the conflict?" Raut asked.

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Oppn likely to move motion for removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Sources

    In a first, opposition parties are set to bring a notice to move a motion seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, PTI reported citing sources. The draft of the notice is ready and likely to be submitted this week, according to the sources. A senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian, who has been involved with the process of drafting the notice for moving the impeachment motion, said it was a "100 per cent team effort".

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rajya Sabha to continue discussion on environment ministry

    The Upper House will resume the debate on the working of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The discussion was initiated on Monday after BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari raised related concerns.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Centre to update on agriculture panel recommendations

    Minister of State SP Singh Baghel is likely to brief the Lok Sabha on the status of implementation of recommendations from the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing's Fourth Report for 2024–25.

     

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Nirmala Sitharaman to present supplementary demands

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Supplementary Demands for Grants (Second Batch, 2025–26) in both Houses today. The discussion is expected to see strong floor participation, given the heightened political atmosphere.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress lines up its speakers for the debate

    Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jothimani will present arguments in favour of the resolution seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal. The party is expected to focus on issues related to parliamentary norms, fairness and the rights of the Opposition.

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kiren Rijiju to open discussion; senior BJP leaders to speak

    Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the Opposition's resolution. BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab are also expected to put forward the party’s position during the debate.

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Mar 10, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition set to table no-confidence motion against Om Birla

    Congress MPs is likely to move a resolution in the Lok Sabha today seeking a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. A total of 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, accusing the Speaker of "partisan conduct", particularly after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not permitted to speak in the House.

Parliament Budget Session Parliament Budget Session 2026 Budget Session In Parliament Budget Session 2026 Lok Sabha Rajya Saba No Confidence Motion Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
