PM Modi's Tamil Nadu rally ignites NDA's aggressive push for elections amid coalition buzz, diversions PM Modi Tamil Nadu visit: BJP has effectively brought Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran-a prominent AIADMK dissenter-into the NDA fold, bolstering the alliance's foothold in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai:

With just four months until the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks off the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign on Friday (January 23) at a massive rally in Madurantakam, about 100 km from Chennai. Speculation swirls that the event could unveil new electoral tie-ups with parties eyeing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alignment, bolstering the coalition's challenge against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Congress front. The rally underscores NDA's frantic efforts to consolidate smaller parties and counter emerging threats like actor Vijay's TVK.

NDA's leadership under AIADMK eyes DMDK alliance

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), steering the NDA in Tamil Nadu, nears a breakthrough with actor Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) for an electoral pact, signaling deeper coalition integration. The party has already locked in a deal with one faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), led by Dr Ramdoss, amid a bitter family feud that split the Vanniar community-focused outfit. Ramdoss expelled his son Anbumani, who defected to AIADMK and NDA, leaving the father's next move on alliances under wraps as he clings to community influence.

BJP recruits AMMK but OPS joins remain elusive

The BJP successfully onboarded Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran, a key defector from AIADMK, strengthening NDA's base. However, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), another AIADMK rebel, faces roadblocks- AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) refuses to reconcile personal grudges, stalling OPS's full NDA entry despite ongoing talks. This internal friction highlights NDA's challenge in unifying anti-DMK forces.

Building a formidable front against DMK-Congress

AIADMK and BJP aim to forge a robust NDA by absorbing numerous smaller parties, fine-tuning caste arithmetic for statewide gains. The strategy targets vulnerabilities in the incumbent DMK-Congress government, capitalising on public anger over law-and-order lapses and corruption allegations that could erode Stalin's support. NDA hopes Modi's star power will rally voters, with expectations of frequent PM visits in the coming months.

TVK emerges as poll wildcard, sparks alliance rumuors

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) positions itself as the X-factor, outshining past celebrity ventures by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan due to Vijay's peak film career pivot into politics. TVK vows equidistance from DMK and BJP, but AIADMK insiders hint at backchannel talks for a potential tie-up- raising questions on BJP's role if such a deal materialises. Controversies like Vijay's film Jana Nayagan censorship denial and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summons over Karur graft are spun as BJP conspiracies in state discourse. This high-voltage launch rally not only tests NDA's organisational mettle but sets the tone for a triangular showdown, blending star power, caste dynamics and Modi's national appeal.