Border 2 X Review: What the audience is saying about Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's film Border 2 has released in theatres, and X review is out. Here’s what viewers are saying about Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and the film’s patriotic storyline.

Border 2 finally hit the screens today, January 23. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, early reviews for the film have already started pouring in on X (formerly Twitter).

It must be noted that the volume of the reviews are less than usual, especially since early morning shows in several parts of the country were reportedly cancelled due to technical reasons.

Border 2 X reviews out

The social media reviews for Border 2 are mostly positive. One user mentioned how Sunny Deol paid tribute to his late father, Dharmendra, by introducing himself as the veteran actor's son in the opening scene. A part of the review read: "Then BOOM A brilliant opening fight scene no one expected. Sunny paaji at his absolute best. Action unfolds just 10 steps from the India–Pakistan border - Pure goosebumps stuff."

Another user penned, "Border 2 is a crazy movie just saw it gotta say sunny deol is still the gem as he was in border."

"Patriotic films are being widely appreciated in India. The brave soldiers who protect our nation are an inspiration to us all. Sunny Deol is always a favorite among audiences in such challenging roles; viewers have always loved him in his aggressive avatar. Success for Border 2 is crucial for Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, as they have been seeking a major hit for a long time. Best wishes to the entire team of Border 2," quipped a third user.

Yet another user called Border 2 "boring". He wrote, "Absolutely boring movie, same repeated story on patriotism nothing new to watch, #SunnyDeol looks aged and dull, #DiljitDosanjh and #AhanShetty are okayish, #VarunDhawan is the biggest headache of this film. Songs are dull. #Border2 is disaster!!"

Other users posted a detailed review of the film on X. Here are a few of them:

Border 2: Cast and crew

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to Border, the iconic 1997 blockbuster directed by JP Dutta. The film was slated to release on January 23, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

