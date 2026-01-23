Sunny Deol's Border 2 morning shows cancelled on release day due to technical delay: Report According to reports, Border 2 faced disruption on its release day, as several morning shows were cancelled across parts of India due to delays in content delivery. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

New Delhi:

Border 2 released in theatres today, January 23. Fans of Sunny Deol may have to wait a little longer for the moment they had been eagerly looking forward to. According to reports, morning shows of the film have been cancelled in several parts of the country due to delays in content delivery, leaving early viewers disappointed.

Exhibitors, however, have clarified that the issue is temporary and are confident that the situation will normalise by Friday morning. Several cinema halls have confirmed that the morning shows were affected due to technical reasons, but assured that screenings of the film will begin across the country a little later in the day.

Why were Border 2 morning shows affected?

Given the strong buzz and heavy advance bookings, early morning shows at 7.30 am and 8 am had been scheduled in several cities. However, as per reports, the final content of the film was not ready until late Thursday night. Digital delivery platforms such as UFO Moviez informed cinema owners that the content would be made available much later than scheduled. A senior trade expert, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Content was expected after midnight… considering the situation, morning shows seemed difficult.” Attempts to reach the T-Series team for a response have so far been unsuccessful, and any update from their side will be shared as soon as it comes in.

Border 2 shows cancelled in several states?

Reports further stated that a WhatsApp message circulated by UFO Moviez mentioned that the content download would begin at 6.30 am. With the film having a runtime of 192 minutes, or approximately 3 hours and 12 minutes, it would take an additional 3 to 4 hours for the content to be fully downloaded and prepared for screening. As a result, shows scheduled for 8 am or 9 am became practically impossible to execute.

When will Border 2 shows begin?

A trade source confirmed to Hindustan Times that several morning shows were cancelled due to the delay in content delivery. However, exhibitors remain confident that screenings across the country will begin around 10 am. This means that while fans may have to wait a little longer, Border 2 will still roll out widely in cinemas later the same day.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to Border, the iconic 1997 blockbuster directed by JP Dutta. The film was slated to release on January 23, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Also read: Border 2 release LIVE: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh's film hit the screens