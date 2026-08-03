'Hoihi soi jo Ram rachi rakha': Brij Bhushan Singh's first reaction after relief in sexual harassment case

New Delhi:

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday gave his first reaction after being acquitted by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the alleged sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers. Calling the verdict a moment of relief for himself and his supporters, Singh said he had always maintained that he was prepared to face the consequences if any allegation against him was proved in court. Beginning his remarks with the Hindi verse, "Hoihi soi jo Ram rachi rakha" (What is meant to be will be, as destined by Lord Ram), Singh thanked his legal team and said he would refrain from making detailed comments until he had gone through the court's complete judgment.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Brij Bhushan reiterated the stand he had taken at the very beginning of the case. "On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of joy for me and my supporters... Today is a happy day." He added that while the verdict had brought relief, he would wait for the detailed court order before making any further observations on the case.

What the Delhi court decided

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar in the case linked to allegations made by several women wrestlers during Singh's tenure as Wrestling Federation of India chief. The judgment was delivered after the trial concluded and the court examined the evidence placed before it. The proceedings in the matter were conducted in camera because of the nature of the allegations.

How the case unfolded

The case dates back to 2023, when several women wrestlers staged a high-profile protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure as WFI president. The protests drew nationwide attention and triggered demands for criminal action against the former wrestling body chief. Following the protest, Delhi Police registered an FIR and carried out an investigation into the allegations.

Chargesheet filed in 2023

After completing its investigation, Delhi Police filed a nearly 1,500-page chargesheet on June 15, 2023. Singh was booked under provisions related to sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force against a woman, stalking and criminal intimidation under Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code. Former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.

Court reserved verdict after final arguments

Last month, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions from both the prosecution and the defence. August 3 had been fixed as the date for pronouncement of the verdict. During the final hearing, senior advocate Rebecca John represented the complainants. The defence team, led by advocate Rajiv Mohan and assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, completed its final arguments on June 30. The court had also asked both sides to submit their written arguments within two weeks.

Evidence recorded during trial

As part of the trial proceedings, the court recorded the statement of a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as well as the deposition of the investigating officer. The prosecution's case was based on allegations made by women wrestlers from India and abroad, who had accused Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure at the helm of the Wrestling Federation of India.

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