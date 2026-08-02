Jacqueline Fernandez's Jugni row grows as singer Sonu Thukral files complaint over clip; alleges it is AI-made

New Delhi:

Jacqueline Fernandez's latest song Jugni, which was in the news over an alleged wardrobe malfunction in one of its scenes, has once again sparked conversations after singer Sonu Thukral approached the Delhi Police and filed a complaint over the matter. He alleged that the viral clip from his song 'Jugni' was created using artificial intelligence (AI) and said that he would speak about it publicly soon.

For the unversed, the song 'Jugni' was released on July 15 and sparked controversy after viewers pointed out an alleged wardrobe malfunction in the music video. Following the backlash, the makers blurred the scene, although the original video continued to circulate on social media.

Sonu Thukral files complaint over viral clip from Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Jugni' song

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Sonu Thukral shared a picture of himself standing next to a police officer, with the complaint in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, "I have filed a police complaint regarding my song 'Jugni'. The clip has also been edited using AI and the AI-generated version of the clip is being circulated further. I will talk about it publicly soon (sic)." Take a look below:

It must be noted that Jacqueline Fernandez has not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral video or the controversy surrounding the song. The other members associated with Jugni have also not made any official statement on the matter so far.

About Jacqueline Fernandez's song 'Jugni'

Sung by Sonu Thukral and B Praak, the Jugni song was released on July 15 across social media. MNLTX and Avvy Sra composed the music, while the lyrics and composition are by Fxrzii. The soundtrack was mixed and mastered by Yograj Singh. The official music video was directed by Arvvindr S Khaira.

At the time of writing, the official music video for the song Jugni is not available on YouTube. However, promotional clips of the song are available on singer Sonu Thukral's Instagram page.

Jacqueline Fernandez's work front

Talking about the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in comedy drama Welcome to the Jungle, alongside a star-studded cast. The film was released on June 26, with paid previews on June 25. It has around 30 actors featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade and others. The film earned Rs 192.62 crore worldwide and Rs 133.99 crore in India, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Jugni' courts controversy over alleged wardrobe malfunction; makers blur clip