Raj Thackeray raises questions over Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan's decision to settle in Dubai

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has taken a swipe at actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan, questioning why they have chosen to live in Dubai if they believe India has made significant progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at an event organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, the student wing of the MNS, in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray claimed that several industrialists had left the country and drew a comparison with the two actors.

Raj Thackeray's remarks

Referring to Vivek Oberoi, who portrayed Narendra Modi in the 2019 biopic PM Narendra Modi, Thackeray questioned the actor's decision to relocate to Dubai. He made a similar remark about R Madhavan, asking why someone who has publicly praised the Prime Minister would choose to settle abroad.

Thackeray also alleged that some actors work in films associated with the government before returning to Dubai, mentioning Dhurandhar during his speech.

Why Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan moved to Dubai

Both actors have previously spoken about their reasons for relocating. R Madhavan has said he moved to Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic to support his son Vedant Madhavan's swimming career, allowing him access to better training facilities.

Vivek Oberoi, meanwhile, has said his move was driven by business interests, with Dubai serving as a base for expanding his entrepreneurial ventures.

Thackeray on political trolling

During the same address, Thackeray also criticised the use of abusive language in politics. Referring to recent protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, he said the language used against Prime Minister Modi was inappropriate.

However, he also urged the BJP to ensure its own supporters refrain from similar behaviour. Thackeray alleged that online troll culture has targeted leaders across the political spectrum as well as public figures, adding that many actors avoid expressing political opinions because of the backlash they receive on social media.

He further said the recent protests over the alleged NEET paper leak reflected wider public frustration that had built up over the years, rather than being driven by a single issue alone.

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